Aberdeen man in court charged with Formula 1 track invasion at British Grand Prix

An Aberdeen man is among six who have appeared in court charged following a track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Alasdair Gibson, from Aberdeen, made no plea when he appeared in court on Friday.

The 21-year-old and the other accused, David Baldwin, 46, Emily Brocklebank, 23, Louis McKechnie, 21, Bethany Mogie, 40, and Joshua Smith, 29, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of the race on July 3.

A previous court hearing heard demonstrators entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message “Just Stop Oil”.

The race had already been suspended following Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu’s high-speed crash, but a number of cars sped by.

None of the defendants were required to enter a plea at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

McKechnie and Smith, both of Manchester, were remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on October 3.

Baldwin, of Witney, Oxfordshire; Brocklebank, of Yeadon, Leeds; Gibson, of Aberdeen; and Mogie, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, were granted bail until the same date.