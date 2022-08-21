Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health By Lottie Hood August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:48 am 0 Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy 0 Have you seen a life size 3D printed seagull in Aberdeen? 0 'It's never quite taken off': How £6m boost, baby lobsters and cafe could turn… 0 Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle 0 12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at… 0 GALLERY: Did you attend the Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival? 0 Stunt rider Danny MacAskill hits the streets of Aberdeen Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019 0 More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues Aberdeen market roads plans could provide 'welcome mat' for city centre visitors More from Press and Journal Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy 0 The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures 0 From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs 0 David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry 0 Six dream homes on the market across the north-east this week