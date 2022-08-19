Huge grafitti mural brightens up Aberdeen Beach with fearsome kraken and turquoise mermaid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge grafitti mural brightens up Aberdeen Beach with fearsome kraken and turquoise mermaid

By Ben Hendry
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 5:16 pm

A graffiti artist is creating a huge mural overlooking Aberdeen Beach, featuring a bright blue mermaid and fearsome kraken.

Chris Webster, better known as his artistic alter-ego Reckless, has been spraying the colourful creation beneath the promenade since Wednesday.

The proud artist’s latest masterpiece is nearing completion. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Setting his spray can aside for a moment on Friday afternoon, he told me that the design was based on “old fishermen’s tales”.

And the artist also wanted to pay homage to “Aberdeen Beach over the years” with the mural.

The graffiti mural at Aberdeen Beach features a nod to our renewable energy sector. Ben Hendry/DCT Media
And while it’snot yet done, there’s references to our offshore industry and fishing past. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

He explained: “We have the wind turbines, the oil rigs all the way to the fishing boats and the lighthouse.

“To reflect what it’s like today, we will have a shout-out to the Surf School, and the Beach Ballroom features.”

Essential supplies: Reckless relies on cans of spray paint and Coca Cola to keep going. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Watch as Reckless paints the mermaid on the Aberdeen Beach graffiti mural:

Charity helped with graffiti mural at Aberdeen Beach

Reckless has undertaken the scheme in the open space between the two toilet blocks with the Aberdeen Foyer charity.

Youngsters prepared a “blank canvas” for him by daubing the walls white before he started work.

Walkers have been pausing to watch the work unfold this week. Ben Hendry/DCT Media
The art project has been taking place while workers overhead improve the promenade. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

It will be capped off with a poem from Doric scribe Jo Gilbert, sprayed over a section of black paint.

The artwork has already been attracting admirers, with Reckless joking that he could have finished it much earlier had he not stopped to chat with so many intrigued passersby.

Reckless finishing work on the mermaid. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

But the 29-year-old dad-of-two is grateful for the “beautiful couple of days” he has had to complete the project.

The project will finish on Saturday morning, with Reckless darting off to appointments in Dundee and at the Edinburgh Fringe afterwards.

Will you be visiting Aberdeen Beach this weekend to glimpse the artwork? Let us know in our comments section

Reckless pauses to pose before getting back to work. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

That will mean folk taking advantage of the pleasant weather this weekend will be able to marvel at the finished product.

Last summer, Aberdeen Foyer gave a Victorian shelter nearby a Pride-themed makeover. 





