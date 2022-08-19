Huge grafitti mural brightens up Aberdeen Beach with fearsome kraken and turquoise mermaid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A graffiti artist is creating a huge mural overlooking Aberdeen Beach, featuring a bright blue mermaid and fearsome kraken.

Chris Webster, better known as his artistic alter-ego Reckless, has been spraying the colourful creation beneath the promenade since Wednesday.

Setting his spray can aside for a moment on Friday afternoon, he told me that the design was based on “old fishermen’s tales”.

And the artist also wanted to pay homage to “Aberdeen Beach over the years” with the mural.

He explained: “We have the wind turbines, the oil rigs all the way to the fishing boats and the lighthouse.

“To reflect what it’s like today, we will have a shout-out to the Surf School, and the Beach Ballroom features.”

Watch as Reckless paints the mermaid on the Aberdeen Beach graffiti mural:

Charity helped with graffiti mural at Aberdeen Beach

Reckless has undertaken the scheme in the open space between the two toilet blocks with the Aberdeen Foyer charity.

Youngsters prepared a “blank canvas” for him by daubing the walls white before he started work.

It will be capped off with a poem from Doric scribe Jo Gilbert, sprayed over a section of black paint.

The artwork has already been attracting admirers, with Reckless joking that he could have finished it much earlier had he not stopped to chat with so many intrigued passersby.

But the 29-year-old dad-of-two is grateful for the “beautiful couple of days” he has had to complete the project.

The project will finish on Saturday morning, with Reckless darting off to appointments in Dundee and at the Edinburgh Fringe afterwards.

That will mean folk taking advantage of the pleasant weather this weekend will be able to marvel at the finished product.

Last summer, Aberdeen Foyer gave a Victorian shelter nearby a Pride-themed makeover.