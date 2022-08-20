Aberdeen market roads plans could provide ‘welcome mat’ for city centre visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen market roads plans could provide ‘welcome mat’ for city centre visitors

By Alastair Gossip
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
All roads lead to the new Aberdeen market. The city council has unveiled plans for a roads shakeup to put pedestrians first in the Merchant Quarter. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
All roads lead to the new Aberdeen market. The city council has unveiled plans for a roads shakeup to put pedestrians first in the Merchant Quarter. View of Carmelite Street published by Aberdeen City Council.

Work to build a “welcome mat” for people arriving in Aberdeen could be completed in a year – as the council reveals the vast majority back the new £50 million market project.

Planners have set out how they will overhaul streets linking the train and bus stations with Union Street, creating a plaza-like space.

Part of the new market development, it’s aimed at creating a better first impression of the Granite City.

It comes as the results of a public consultation thought proposed changes in the Merchant Quarter would make for a more pleasant journey to Union Street.

A design image of the Green released by Aberdeen City Council as they plan road changes around the new £50 market.
A design image of the Green released by Aberdeen City Council as they plan road changes around the new £50 market.

That same proportion of residents rated the current experience as “not great”.

Streets leading from the south to the new £50m market, being built on the former BHS site, are to receive attention first.

‘Welcome mat’ to get visitors walkin’ the mat once more

That could include a new pedestrian-priority crossing in Guild Street guiding people from the stations.

Chief planning officer David Dunne described the “plaza-like” space as a “welcome mat to the city”.

A pedestrian-first 'welcome mat' could be created in Guild Street as part of council roads plans connected to the new market build. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
A pedestrian-first ‘welcome mat’ could be created in Guild Street as part of council roads plans connected to the new market build. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Pavements would be widened in Wapping Street, removing one lane of traffic, as part of the initial work.

String lights would span building-to-building in Carmelite Street, which could be pedestrian-prioritised too.

Phase 2 of the roads overhaul connected to the £50m Aberdeen market project would begin months later

Planners believe it would take about a year to carry out that work.

Potentially taking between three and four years, phase two would then be launched.

As part of that Trinity Street’s junction with Wapping Street could be “reconfigured” to put pedestrians first there as well.

Lights hang above Glasgow's Ashton Lane - and similar could soon be placed above Carmelite Lane as part of plans for the roads surrounding the new Aberdeen market. Picture by Gordon Lennox/DCT Media.
Lights hang above Glasgow’s Ashton Lane – and similar could soon be placed above Carmelite Lane as part of plans for the roads surrounding the new Aberdeen market. Picture by Gordon Lennox/DCT Media.

Bringing in ideas from other cities, planners have channelled Glasgow’s Ashton Lane when looking for what to do with Carmelite Lane.

Similar nets of lights hung above the street have been suggested for the Aberdeen wynd.

Market roads changes would address ‘potentially dangerous’ Aberdeen brae

Meanwhile, it is hoped even more new light fixtures could tackle a “particularly uninviting and potentially dangerous” route.

Mr Dunne claims there is “an urgent need” to improve the Carnegie’s Brae arches under Union Street.

The light at the end of the tunnel: The view towards the Green captured from Carnegie's Brae in June 2020. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The light at the end of the tunnel: The view towards the Green captured from Carnegie’s Brae in June 2020. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

The walking surface could be evened and cleaned.

And there are plans for an immersive lighting art installation hoped to add excitement to the tired route.

Plans for the east part of the Green and St Nicholas Street are aimed at creating space.

There would be more seating to encourage people to meet in the area around the new market.

Planners still at drawing board on proposals for the Green

Council chiefs are yet to draw up designs for the rest of the Green and the steps leading to it from Back Wynd.

Concept image of the new Aberdeen market plans from across the Green. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Concept image of the new Aberdeen market plans from across the Green. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.

It comes amid calls to make more of the open space reclaimed since the demolition of the 1970s market building and BHS.

The council’s poll showed 15% of respondents wanted more open, green, civic space.

A quarter said the roads overhaul looked attractive, safer and greener while another 21% indicated general support for the proposals.

Aberdeen market properties now listed by council agents

Meanwhile, the £50m market construction continues.

Council agents Savills has now listed properties in the new building, after plans were approved in May.

The firm describes it as “an outstanding opportunity to form the heart of Aberdeen’s most exciting new food market and leisure offering”.

“The development will create an iconic destination in the heart of the city centre,” they said.

The future of Aberdeen

