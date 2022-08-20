Aberdeen market roads plans could provide ‘welcome mat’ for city centre visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to build a “welcome mat” for people arriving in Aberdeen could be completed in a year – as the council reveals the vast majority back the new £50 million market project.

Planners have set out how they will overhaul streets linking the train and bus stations with Union Street, creating a plaza-like space.

Part of the new market development, it’s aimed at creating a better first impression of the Granite City.

It comes as the results of a public consultation thought proposed changes in the Merchant Quarter would make for a more pleasant journey to Union Street.

That same proportion of residents rated the current experience as “not great”.

Streets leading from the south to the new £50m market, being built on the former BHS site, are to receive attention first.

‘Welcome mat’ to get visitors walkin’ the mat once more

That could include a new pedestrian-priority crossing in Guild Street guiding people from the stations.

Chief planning officer David Dunne described the “plaza-like” space as a “welcome mat to the city”.

Pavements would be widened in Wapping Street, removing one lane of traffic, as part of the initial work.

String lights would span building-to-building in Carmelite Street, which could be pedestrian-prioritised too.

Phase 2 of the roads overhaul connected to the £50m Aberdeen market project would begin months later

Planners believe it would take about a year to carry out that work.

Potentially taking between three and four years, phase two would then be launched.

As part of that Trinity Street’s junction with Wapping Street could be “reconfigured” to put pedestrians first there as well.

Bringing in ideas from other cities, planners have channelled Glasgow’s Ashton Lane when looking for what to do with Carmelite Lane.

Similar nets of lights hung above the street have been suggested for the Aberdeen wynd.

Market roads changes would address ‘potentially dangerous’ Aberdeen brae

Meanwhile, it is hoped even more new light fixtures could tackle a “particularly uninviting and potentially dangerous” route.

Mr Dunne claims there is “an urgent need” to improve the Carnegie’s Brae arches under Union Street.

The walking surface could be evened and cleaned.

And there are plans for an immersive lighting art installation hoped to add excitement to the tired route.

Plans for the east part of the Green and St Nicholas Street are aimed at creating space.

There would be more seating to encourage people to meet in the area around the new market.

Planners still at drawing board on proposals for the Green

Council chiefs are yet to draw up designs for the rest of the Green and the steps leading to it from Back Wynd.

It comes amid calls to make more of the open space reclaimed since the demolition of the 1970s market building and BHS.

The council’s poll showed 15% of respondents wanted more open, green, civic space.

A quarter said the roads overhaul looked attractive, safer and greener while another 21% indicated general support for the proposals.

Aberdeen market properties now listed by council agents

Meanwhile, the £50m market construction continues.

Council agents Savills has now listed properties in the new building, after plans were approved in May.

The firm describes it as “an outstanding opportunity to form the heart of Aberdeen’s most exciting new food market and leisure offering”.

“The development will create an iconic destination in the heart of the city centre,” they said.