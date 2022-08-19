Roadworks on A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road could last until November

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers could face further delays to travel as roadworks on a busy Aberdeen road are extended for at least another “several weeks”.

Signs put up next to the A92 Bridge of Don to Ellon road say the disruption could last until to November – but Aberdeen City Council has suggested the work could be completed sooner.

The current restrictions were introduced in May to allow the installation of a new junction as part of the Cloverhill development.

As part of the project, the road between the Murcar roundabout, next to B&Q, and the Parkway roundabout was cut down to one lane on both sides with traffic lights.

A temporary speed restriction of 40mph was also introduced for the duration of the roadworks, which were expected to be completed within nine weeks on August 7.

The works also included the installation of a new Scottish Water rising main connection next to the Esso filling station. This is expected to be completed this weekend.

Roadworks to last ‘several weeks’

However, Aberdeen Council has now confirmed the restrictions will remain in place for another several weeks as workers move to the second phase of the project.

Traffic lights will be installed around 300ft north of the Esso station and road will remain down to one lane on both sides.

While the council hasn’t confirmed the exact duration of the roadworks, a sign on display says this is due to last until November, with more rush hour delays expected.

A speed restriction will also be introduced to accommodate the traffic – with a notice on the council’s website suggesting such can be in place until December 16.

However, these restrictions will only be implemented “as and when required”.

