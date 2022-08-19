Where you can order lunchbox snacks in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen for just 1p

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper is helping to ease the financial burden of filling lunchboxes – by selling essentials for just 1p.

As the back to school spend coincides this year with the cost of living crisis, Snappy Shopper is partnering with 150 shops across the country to support families.

New and existing users of the app can order lunchbox staples including multipack crisps, fruits, yogurts, juices, loaves of bread and cold meat for just 1p from participating stores.

They will then be delivered to doorsteps ready to be packed into lunchboxes or to feed hungry mouths at home.

People living in the north and north-east have been struggling with rising food and energy bills, with many turning to foodbanks and making tough decisions about how they use gas and electricity.

It is estimated that the 1p promotion, running on August 21 and 22, will save families across Scotland tens of thousands of pounds. Costs will be picked up by retailers and Snappy Shopper.

Participating stores in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen

Highlands

Scotmid Glenurquhart

Spar Kinmylies (Inverness)

Scotmid Balloch (Inverness)

Scotmid Culloden (Inverness)

Moray

Scotmid Thornhill (Elgin)

Scotmid Bishopmill (Elgin)

Aberdeen

Ferryhill Stores (Aberdeen)

Shedbal’s Londis – Xtra (Aberdeen)

The 1p deal is available while stocks last.

‘Families are starting to feel the pinch’

Anyone wanting to benefit from the deal just needs to type their postcode into the Snappy Shopper app or website to find participating stores in their area.

Co-founder Scott Campbell said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with our fantastic retailers across Scotland to help all our hard-working parents with some of the costs associated with our children’s return to school.

“It is no secret that the cost of living has been increasing and many families are starting to feel the pinch. Our generous retailers have agreed to share the cost of providing a selection of packed lunch products for just a penny. We hope as many families as possible take advantage of this incredible offer.”

Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have joined forces to raise awareness of the help available to those struggling with the rising cost of living through the Big Food Appeal.

We hope to debunk myths surrounding foodbanks, help you find your nearest community larder and make you aware of how to donate if you want to lend a hand.