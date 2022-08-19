Where you can order lunchbox snacks in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen for just 1p

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where you can order lunchbox snacks in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen for just 1p

By Lauren Robertson
August 19, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 8:31 pm
Snappy Shopper is a grocery delivery service.

Grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper is helping to ease the financial burden of filling lunchboxes – by selling essentials for just 1p.

As the back to school spend coincides this year with the cost of living crisis, Snappy Shopper is partnering with 150 shops across the country to support families.

New and existing users of the app can order lunchbox staples including multipack crisps, fruits, yogurts, juices, loaves of bread and cold meat for just 1p from participating stores.

They will then be delivered to doorsteps ready to be packed into lunchboxes or to feed hungry mouths at home.

People living in the north and north-east have been struggling with rising food and energy bills, with many turning to foodbanks and making tough decisions about how they use gas and electricity.

It is estimated that the 1p promotion, running on August 21 and 22, will save families across Scotland tens of thousands of pounds. Costs will be picked up by retailers and Snappy Shopper.

Participating stores in Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen

Highlands

Scotmid Glenurquhart

Spar Kinmylies (Inverness)

Scotmid Balloch (Inverness)

Scotmid Culloden (Inverness)

Moray

Scotmid Thornhill (Elgin)

Scotmid Bishopmill (Elgin)

Aberdeen

Ferryhill Stores (Aberdeen)

Shedbal’s Londis – Xtra (Aberdeen)

The 1p deal is available while stocks last.

‘Families are starting to feel the pinch’

Anyone wanting to benefit from the deal just needs to type their postcode into the Snappy Shopper app or website to find participating stores in their area.

Co-founder Scott Campbell said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with our fantastic retailers across Scotland to help all our hard-working parents with some of the costs associated with our children’s return to school.

“It is no secret that the cost of living has been increasing and many families are starting to feel the pinch. Our generous retailers have agreed to share the cost of providing a selection of packed lunch products for just a penny. We hope as many families as possible take advantage of this incredible offer.”

Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have joined forces to raise awareness of the help available to those struggling with the rising cost of living through the Big Food Appeal.

We hope to debunk myths surrounding foodbanks, help you find your nearest community larder and make you aware of how to donate if you want to lend a hand.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

