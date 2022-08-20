Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle

By Lauren Robertson
August 20, 2022, 7:21 pm
Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Rory Downie has broken the world record for the most castles visited in a week by bike, smashing the current record by nine.

The 16-year-old has spent the last six days cycling around 480 miles around the north-east. Starting from Braemar on Monday, he pedaled between the region’s most iconic and lesser known castles.

He visited a total of 76 castles, with his dad James a consistent 16ft behind him as per Guinness World Record regulations.

Brodie Castle in Moray was the final castle to be checked off on Saturday afternoon, then it was straight to granny’s nearby for dinner and bed.

Nearly a world record holder

Though Rory has broken the current record of 67 – set by Welsh endurance cyclist Matthew Page in February – it will need to be officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

“It feels brilliant, but it’s now a waiting game for the Guinness World Records to announce it,” said Rory.

“That will be the end point I think. The shock of finishing hasn’t quite kicked in yet.”

To secure the world record, the pair needs to submit a photo of Rory touching each of the 76 castles as well as their route map.

Rory said his favourite castles along the way were Cluny and Darnaway, though Gordon Castle also worked its way up through the list purely through the relief of seeing it after a few wrong turns.

Raising money for SCAA

Rory was aiming for more than just a world record this week, also hoping to highlight Aberdeenshire’s history, promote cycling as a sport and raise money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Rory and James Downie have been raising money for SCAA. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Donations on Rory’s fundraising page combined with those he has been given along the way have taken him over his £5,000 target.

Speaking about the amount he has raised, he said: “It feels amazing, it really does.

“We met [SCAA] on Wednesday morning, it was amazing to see how such a small team does so much for the community, not even just locally either but all the way up to Orkney.”

Challenges

Rory said he feels “amazing” to have completed the cycle, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

The teenager, who currently lives in Hampshire, has spent the last three years suffering with and recovering from several knee dislocations.

Just four months ago he under went crucial surgery on his right knee, and what better way to test how it went than with a 480 mile cycle.

“Surprisingly my right knee was fine, but I think I overcompensated with my left, it was killing me today” he said.

“There were points I thought ‘why am I doing this, I’m never going to make it’, but I’m so glad I did because it’s such a great feeling having done it now.”

Congratulations to Rory and Jim Downie for provisionally breaking the world record for number of castles cycled to in a…

Posted by Gordon Castle Estate on Saturday, 20 August 2022

Proud dad

The family has its roots in the north-east, so Rory’s dad enjoyed recognising different areas from when he was growing up.

Castle owners welcomed them along the way and were encouraging of their mission, with many waving them off with more donations in hand.

Mr Downie said he was “very proud” of his son for completing the feat.

“I’m really chuffed, I’m delighted,” he said.

“I followed Rory for all of the trip, it’s a long distance to go and there were times he probably wasn’t feeling 100%, but with a bit of resilience and determination he pulled through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
GALLERY: Did you attend the Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival?
0
Stunt rider Danny MacAskill hits the streets of Aberdeen
Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019
0
More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues
Aberdeen market roads plans could provide 'welcome mat' for city centre visitors
Knocking it out of the park with It’s a Knockout
0
6 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Aberdeenshire
0
Haddo House and Country Park given blue-green algae all-clear after concerns
0
Four girls, 12 to 17, on paddle boards rescued off Nairn and Banff within…
0

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0
On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at…
0