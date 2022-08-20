Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory Downie has broken the world record for the most castles visited in a week by bike, smashing the current record by nine.

The 16-year-old has spent the last six days cycling around 480 miles around the north-east. Starting from Braemar on Monday, he pedaled between the region’s most iconic and lesser known castles.

He visited a total of 76 castles, with his dad James a consistent 16ft behind him as per Guinness World Record regulations.

Brodie Castle in Moray was the final castle to be checked off on Saturday afternoon, then it was straight to granny’s nearby for dinner and bed.

Nearly a world record holder

Though Rory has broken the current record of 67 – set by Welsh endurance cyclist Matthew Page in February – it will need to be officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

“It feels brilliant, but it’s now a waiting game for the Guinness World Records to announce it,” said Rory.

“That will be the end point I think. The shock of finishing hasn’t quite kicked in yet.”

To secure the world record, the pair needs to submit a photo of Rory touching each of the 76 castles as well as their route map.

Rory said his favourite castles along the way were Cluny and Darnaway, though Gordon Castle also worked its way up through the list purely through the relief of seeing it after a few wrong turns.

Raising money for SCAA

Rory was aiming for more than just a world record this week, also hoping to highlight Aberdeenshire’s history, promote cycling as a sport and raise money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Donations on Rory’s fundraising page combined with those he has been given along the way have taken him over his £5,000 target.

Speaking about the amount he has raised, he said: “It feels amazing, it really does.

“We met [SCAA] on Wednesday morning, it was amazing to see how such a small team does so much for the community, not even just locally either but all the way up to Orkney.”

Challenges

Rory said he feels “amazing” to have completed the cycle, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

The teenager, who currently lives in Hampshire, has spent the last three years suffering with and recovering from several knee dislocations.

Just four months ago he under went crucial surgery on his right knee, and what better way to test how it went than with a 480 mile cycle.

“Surprisingly my right knee was fine, but I think I overcompensated with my left, it was killing me today” he said.

“There were points I thought ‘why am I doing this, I’m never going to make it’, but I’m so glad I did because it’s such a great feeling having done it now.”

Proud dad

The family has its roots in the north-east, so Rory’s dad enjoyed recognising different areas from when he was growing up.

Castle owners welcomed them along the way and were encouraging of their mission, with many waving them off with more donations in hand.

Mr Downie said he was “very proud” of his son for completing the feat.

“I’m really chuffed, I’m delighted,” he said.

“I followed Rory for all of the trip, it’s a long distance to go and there were times he probably wasn’t feeling 100%, but with a bit of resilience and determination he pulled through.”