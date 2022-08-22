EXCLUSIVE: Could the Trinity Centre become Aberdeen’s open-top answer to London foodie haven Heddon Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EXCLUSIVE: Could the Trinity Centre become Aberdeen’s open-top answer to London foodie haven Heddon Street?

By Alastair Gossip
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Heddon Street in London could provide the inspiration for any future makeover of Aberdeen's Trinity Centre. Picture by ChrisPictures/Shutterstock.
Heddon Street in London could provide the inspiration for any future makeover of Aberdeen's Trinity Centre. Picture by ChrisPictures/Shutterstock.

Could a roofless Trinity Centre be Aberdeen’s answer to the foodie havens of Mayfair and Soho?

It’s an idea that immediately came to Richard Tinto when asked by the The P&J what he would do with the Union Street site.

The founder of Tinto Architecture would lop the top off and establish an open air food and drinks arcade.

The Trinity Centre could be the perfect spot for a Heddon Street inspired revamp, as bosses consider selling up. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
The Trinity Centre could be the perfect spot for a Heddon Street inspired revamp, as bosses consider selling up. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Owners of the Trinity Centre are expected to put it up for sale in the coming months, The Press And Journal can exclusively reveal this morning.

And it could become the city’s next big-money purchase, soon after the council bought and demolished the former BHS building.

Planning chiefs say the sale is an “opportunity” given the mall sits in a “strategic intervention area” in the city centre.

They’ve said putting it to another use in the future could help to “further improve the profile of Union Street”.

Tinto’s vision for Trinity Centre: Aberdeen’s Heddon Street

Mr Tinto told us Heddon Street “immediately sprung to mind” when he heard about the potential for the city to buy the shopping centre.

On the edge of Mayfair and Soho, the little dead-end street off Regent Street is full of bustling bars and restaurants.

“Anything is possible with a little bit of imagination,” the pro-pedestrianisation businessman excitedly told The P&J.

Richard Tinto, founder of Tinto Architecture, fancies a Heddon Street inspired makeover for the Trinity Centre - if Aberdeen City Council buys it. Picture by Jim Irvine/DCT Media.
Richard Tinto, founder of Tinto Architecture, fancies a Heddon Street inspired makeover for the Trinity Centre – if Aberdeen City Council buys it. Picture by Jim Irvine/DCT Media.

“The thing about doing it in Aberdeen is that the weather doesn’t allow us to do it all the time.

“It’s on the sunny side of the street and there is nice wide pavement outside.

“Perhaps we could begin to introduce some to the cafe culture that has been spoken about.

“Heddon Street is a very tight, sheltered lane but it is open to the sky. It almost feels like being inside outside and perhaps we could do something creative like that.”

New food and drinks alley could add to revamped UTG experience

Across the road, the £28m revamp of Union Terrace Gardens will soon be completed.

Union Terrace Gardens, across the road from the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen, could benefit from the Heddon Street style makeover, Mr Tinto told us. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Union Terrace Gardens, across the road from the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen, could benefit from the Heddon Street style makeover, Mr Tinto told us. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The Trinity foodie arcade could complement the new-look UTG, adding more choice than the three commercial pavilions built during the refurb.

What do you think should be done with the Trinity Centre if it’s put up for sale? Share your views in the comments section below.

Upstairs, Mr Tinto believes there could be co-working offices to draw more people back to the city centre.

The three floors of the empty Debenhams premises would be an ideal spot for that, he reckons.

Does Aberdeen need the Trinity Centre revamp as well as its new market?

Aberdeen is already spending £50m building a new food and drink market further down Union Street.

The redevelopment of the BHS and 1970s indoor market sites is also hoped to improve visitors’ first impressions of Aberdeen.

Despite that work already underway, Mr Tinto believes there is “plenty of space” for the Heddon Street-inspired Trinity Centre makeover too.

Heddon Street, off London's famous Regent Street, is the inspiration for Mr Tinto's vision for Aberdeen's Trinity Centre. Picture by EscapeTheOfficeJob/Shutterstock
Heddon Street, off London’s famous Regent Street, is the inspiration for Mr Tinto’s vision for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Picture by EscapeTheOfficeJob/Shutterstock

He added: “It may be an opportunity for Aberdeen City Council to encourage the kind of transformative change that all towns and cities are requiring in order to get people back.

“It’s the old adage: live, work and play.

“What we thought worked previously – what is failing now – is definitely not the solution for the future.

“The council taking stewardship of this would allow them enough influence to bring the right type of businesses back.

“If they were thinking of acquiring the Trinity Centre, it would be a real stroke, a good strategic move.”

Trinity Centre’s Heddon Street makeover: A test case for Union Street pedestrianisation

The north-east architect was on the losing side of the Union Street pedestrianisation debate.

But he believes his proposal could demonstrate how vehicle-free principles could be applied in the future.

The question looks settled for the next five years – but could be revisited by a future council.

In the meantime, Mr Tinto suggests the semi-sheltered space would offer a safe spot for people with mobility issues.

Their continued access to the central Market Street to Bridge Street stretch was a key factor in allowing buses back along the Granite Mile.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen's Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - and the…
0
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
An Aberdeen gym and Banff Castle flats feature in our round-up
Aberdeen social club could become city centre gym after decade of decay, flats plan…
0
Peterhead Sheriff Court, Queen Street, Peterhead. Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/11/2021
Peterhead Sheriff Court boilers could cost taxpayers almost £170,000
From left, Emer Hinphey, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting, Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB, Lisa Thomson, CEO, Purpose HR, and Anne Douglas, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting.
AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year
0
17-year-old Jack Watson.
Missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson last seen in Glenrothes on August 1
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds 'biggest ever' celebration of Ford through the ages
0
Dance group Desi Braveheart at Aberdeen Mela 2022. Picture by Paul Glendell.
'Feast for the eyes and the ears': Aberdeen Mela festival is back bigger and…
0
Ellon Pedal Car Race 2022. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Blue skies, bikes and breakdowns in return of Ellon Pedal Car Race
0
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0