Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing from Portsoy.

Lewis Adams was last seen in the town at around 2pm on Saturday.

He is also known to frequent the Huntly, Peterhead and Aberdeen areas.

Mr Adams is described as being 6ft tall with receding black hair.

He was wearing a black Pink Floyd T-shirt, black joggers and black Adidas bottoms when last seen. He may have also been wearing a grey North Face hooded top.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2454 of August 20.