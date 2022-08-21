Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy

By Ellie Milne
August 21, 2022, 8:20 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:48 am
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing from Portsoy.

Lewis Adams was last seen in the town at around 2pm on Saturday.

He is also known to frequent the Huntly, Peterhead and Aberdeen areas.

Mr Adams is described as being 6ft tall with receding black hair.

He was wearing a black Pink Floyd T-shirt, black joggers and black Adidas bottoms when last seen. He may have also been wearing a grey North Face hooded top.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2454 of August 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
3D printed seagull aberdeen
Have you seen a life size 3D printed seagull in Aberdeen?
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 20.04.2021 URN: CR0027705 Claire Matthews, manager, at Macduff Aquarium is pictured. They have new pieces information boards, sposorship boards and a new resident. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'It's never quite taken off': How £6m boost, baby lobsters and cafe could turn…
0
Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Post Thumbnail
GALLERY: Did you attend the Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival?
0
Cyclist Danny MacAskill on top of the Inaccessible Pinnacle in Skye
Stunt rider Danny MacAskill hits the streets of Aberdeen
Aberdeen RNLI open day will be held on August 21.
Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019
0
No trains will leave stations in the north and north-east today. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues
All roads lead to the new Aberdeen market. The city council has unveiled plans for a roads shakeup to put pedestrians first in the Merchant Quarter. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen market roads plans could provide 'welcome mat' for city centre visitors

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0
Palatial properties: Mergie House is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east this week