Man, 78, dies following crash on Meethill Road in Peterhead last week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was involved in a car crash in Peterhead last week has died and has been named as 78-year-old Douglas Cooper Summers.

Mr Summers was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital following the incident in Peterhead’s Meethill Road on Wednesday, August 17, but died on Sunday.

Police have confirmed that his death was due to a medical condition and not related to the crash itself.

Well known in the Blue Toon, he previously worked for oilfield support service firm Asco and has been described as a “gifted footballer”, playing for several local teams, including Peterhead.

‘Very sadly and sorely missed’

Mr Summers leaves behind wife Sandra Sutherland, son and daughter Craig and Nichola and grandchildren Aiden, Jacob, Tyler and Zara.

A statement on Robert Mackie Funeral Directors said he will be “very sadly and sorely missed”.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, with Mr Summers’ family asking for no callers or flowers.

An investigation was launched by police after the crash.

A police spokesman said: “On Monday, August 22, police were made aware of the death of a 78-year-old man at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The cause of death was a medical matter and there is no further police involvement.”