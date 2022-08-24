Man, 78, dies following crash on Meethill Road in Peterhead last week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 78, dies following crash on Meethill Road in Peterhead last week

By Chris Cromar
August 24, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 12:30 pm
Police have confirmed that they will take no further involvement in the incident.


A man who was involved in a car crash in Peterhead last week has died and has been named as 78-year-old Douglas Cooper Summers.

Mr Summers was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital following the incident in Peterhead’s Meethill Road on Wednesday, August 17, but died on Sunday.

Police have confirmed that his death was due to a medical condition and not related to the crash itself.

The crash happened on Wednesday last week. Picture by by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Well known in the Blue Toon, he previously worked for oilfield support service firm Asco and has been described as a “gifted footballer”, playing for several local teams, including Peterhead.

‘Very sadly and sorely missed’

Mr Summers leaves behind wife Sandra Sutherland, son and daughter Craig and Nichola and grandchildren Aiden, Jacob, Tyler and Zara.

A statement on Robert Mackie Funeral Directors said he will be “very sadly and sorely missed”.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, with Mr Summers’ family asking for no callers or flowers.

An investigation was launched by police after the crash. 

A police spokesman said: “On Monday, August 22, police were made aware of the death of a 78-year-old man at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The cause of death was a medical matter and there is no further police involvement.”

