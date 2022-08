[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search for a missing person is ongoing at the cliffs in Cove Bay.

Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm of concerns for a missing person at the cliffs in the Cove area.

Teams from Aberdeen, Curden Bay and Stonehaven were dispatched and are on scene.

Two RLNI lifeboats from Aberdeen and a coastguard helicopter are also assisting.

The incident is ongoing.

More to follow.