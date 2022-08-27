Ukrainian refugee embarks on 1000 mile cycle challenge across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukrainian refugee embarks on 1000 mile cycle challenge across Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
August 27, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 3:52 pm
The 47-year-old is embarking on a month-long fundraising challenge to help fund provisions for the Ukrainian army and show their gratitude to the people of Scotland. Picture by Wullie Marr.
The 47-year-old is embarking on a month-long fundraising challenge to help fund provisions for the Ukrainian army and show their gratitude to the people of Scotland. Picture by Wullie Marr.

A Ukrainian refugee is cycling 1,000 miles across Scotland to garner support for those fighting in his homeland.

Andrii Zakutnii fled to Scotland with his wife Natalia and two sons, 18 and 22-years-old, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The family have now begun rebuilding their life in Aberdeen.

Grateful for the kindness and empathy they have been shown, the 47-year-old is  embarking on a month-long fundraising challenge.

He hopes the venture will not only help fund provisions for the Ukrainian army but show their gratitude to the people of Scotland.

Thanking Scots for their kindness and empathy

His wife Natalia, 50, spoke of her husband’s aspirations ahead of the challenge.

She said: “He is planning to undertake this challenge alone, representing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in Scotland. There are a few things he would like to achieve as he cycles around Scotland.

Pictured is Natalia and Andrii Zakutnii in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr.

“Firstly, he would like to show, on behalf of all Ukrainians in Scotland, our sincere gratitude for the warm welcome.

“He aims to raise as much as possible in order to fund provisions of equipment for the Ukrainian army. He would also like to help children in Ukraine affected by the war.”

Mr Zakutnii set off from Aberdeen at 6am this morning, bound for his first stop in Montrose.

Over the course of the next four weeks, he will visit a number of Scottish towns and city’s including, Ayr, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fort William, John O’Groats, Wick, Elgin and Peterhead.

He aims to cross the finish line in Aberdeen by the end of September.

Documenting life in Scotland

To accompany his fundraising efforts, he plans to document the challenge by creating a series of short films.

During his road trip, he will take on a series of jobs to help document the “everyday lives of people in Scotland.”

Mr Zakutnii has already lined up work at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose this weekend ahead of a job at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee on Monday.

The 47-year-old is aiming undertake a number of job roles and create a series of short films, showcasing the everyday lives of people in Scotland.

To help bring his venture to life, he is asking for the public’s help in securing accommodation, food supplies and job opportunities.

He said: “I plan on documenting my journey and participating in the everyday lives of people in Scotland. By taking part in and understanding the different jobs that people do here, I would like to make a few films about what life is like in Scotland as well as how Ukrainians live and work alongside local people.

“An interesting aspect of this might be to study the experiences of Ukrainians who already lived in Scotland before the war.”

