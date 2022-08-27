Ukrainian refugee embarks on 1000 mile cycle challenge across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian refugee is cycling 1,000 miles across Scotland to garner support for those fighting in his homeland.

Andrii Zakutnii fled to Scotland with his wife Natalia and two sons, 18 and 22-years-old, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The family have now begun rebuilding their life in Aberdeen.

Grateful for the kindness and empathy they have been shown, the 47-year-old is embarking on a month-long fundraising challenge.

He hopes the venture will not only help fund provisions for the Ukrainian army but show their gratitude to the people of Scotland.

Thanking Scots for their kindness and empathy

His wife Natalia, 50, spoke of her husband’s aspirations ahead of the challenge.

She said: “He is planning to undertake this challenge alone, representing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in Scotland. There are a few things he would like to achieve as he cycles around Scotland.

“Firstly, he would like to show, on behalf of all Ukrainians in Scotland, our sincere gratitude for the warm welcome.

“He aims to raise as much as possible in order to fund provisions of equipment for the Ukrainian army. He would also like to help children in Ukraine affected by the war.”

Mr Zakutnii set off from Aberdeen at 6am this morning, bound for his first stop in Montrose.

Over the course of the next four weeks, he will visit a number of Scottish towns and city’s including, Ayr, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fort William, John O’Groats, Wick, Elgin and Peterhead.

He aims to cross the finish line in Aberdeen by the end of September.

Documenting life in Scotland

To accompany his fundraising efforts, he plans to document the challenge by creating a series of short films.

During his road trip, he will take on a series of jobs to help document the “everyday lives of people in Scotland.”

Mr Zakutnii has already lined up work at Charleton Fruit Farm in Montrose this weekend ahead of a job at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee on Monday.

To help bring his venture to life, he is asking for the public’s help in securing accommodation, food supplies and job opportunities.

He said: “I plan on documenting my journey and participating in the everyday lives of people in Scotland. By taking part in and understanding the different jobs that people do here, I would like to make a few films about what life is like in Scotland as well as how Ukrainians live and work alongside local people.

“An interesting aspect of this might be to study the experiences of Ukrainians who already lived in Scotland before the war.”