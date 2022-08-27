Lonach Gathering: ‘Emotional’ return for historic Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swords and spears glinted in the afternoon sun as the Lonach Highlanders brought a 200-year tradition back to life today.

The sound of pipes soared through the air as the main protagonists of the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games led the way for a day of “long-standing heritage”.

Thousands packed the green lawn at Bellabeg for the glorious return of one of the most iconic events in Scotland after a three-year absence.

Hundreds of Lonach Highlanders proudly marched through the area in their tartan finery as the crowd roared in excitement.

They had began their six-mile trek at 8am, visiting various local homes for a sip of whisky and cheery greeting, before arriving at the arena at 1pm.

Compare Robert Lovie said there would be a lot of “heavy hearts”, remembering Highlanders who have died since the last gathering.

But he welcomed “a lot of new faces” joining the tradition for their first time.

Marvelling the procession, he added: “You can travel the world, and see nothing more special.”

‘It’s been sorely missed’

For Catherine Begg, today’s event was a much-anticipated return to the games she has always held close to her heart.

The 67-year-old, who has never missed a Lonach Gathering, was “over the moon” to join old friends and immerse herself in the pageantry.

“I’ve been waiting for this for months”, she said.

“Lonach is all about long-standing traditions, friendliness and strong community spirit – and it’s been sorely missed in the last few years.

“It was odd not to have them on. And when I saw the Highlanders march again across the arena, it was a very emotional moment.”

Her daughter-in-law Susan Fleming, 42, who is o

riginally from the Borders, added she has “never seen anything like it”.

Jamie McKelvie, who has never been to Highland games before, was “moved” by the overwhelming display.

The 63-year-old, from Cheltenham, said: “I don’t know what it is, but I was really moved by the sound of the pipes – that’s the thing that really touched my heart.

“And the setting is absolutely amazing. The colours of the surrounding hills, the music, the people – everything has been brilliant.

“The Lonach Gathering really brings a sense of pride for the people in the area – something you can’t see everywhere. It’s the sense of tradition and unity.”

An extravaganza of Scottish culture and long-standing tradition

Mr McKelvie was one of nearly 10,000 to gather in the shadow of Cairngorms in Strathdon for the historic games.

Dozens of heavy athletes went head to head in an intense competition of strength and resilience after months of gruelling preparation.

Crowds stood in fascination as cabers and hammers were hurled through the air – with loud cheers erupting as they thumped into the ground.

This was one of the highlights for 24-year-old Berit Buth, from Germany, who was visiting friends in the north-east.

She said: “I really wanted to come to the games as it’s my first time in Scotland. And it’s been amazing. You really feel the spirit of the local community and Scottish culture here.”

Meanwhile, 85 people put their skills to a test in the traditional hill race, an event comedy legend Robin Williams has previously taken part in.

Other took the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day out with their families – with stalls offering a wide range of local produce, tasty treats and arts and crafts.

Findlay Cameron, 29, who travelled from Pitlochry, said this was the best way to enjoy a sunny Saturday.

He said: “It was fantastic to see the games back in action after so long. The last few years have been hard so it’s brilliant to have an event like this one to revive the community spirit and bring everybody together.

“But the highlight for us has definitely been the march of the Lonach Highlanders. It’s what makes this event so special and unique.”