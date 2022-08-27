Lonach Gathering: ‘Emotional’ return for historic Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lonach Gathering: ‘Emotional’ return for historic Highland Games

By Denny Andonova
August 27, 2022, 7:45 pm
Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Swords and spears glinted in the afternoon sun as the Lonach Highlanders brought a 200-year tradition back to life today.

The sound of pipes soared through the air as the main protagonists of the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games led the way for a day of “long-standing heritage”.

Thousands packed the green lawn at Bellabeg for the glorious return of one of the most iconic events in Scotland after a three-year absence.

Lonach highlanders marching around the arena

Hundreds of Lonach Highlanders proudly marched through the area in their tartan finery as the crowd roared in excitement.

They had began their six-mile trek at 8am, visiting various local homes for a sip of whisky and cheery greeting, before arriving at the arena at 1pm.

Compare Robert Lovie said there would be a lot of “heavy hearts”, remembering Highlanders who have died since the last gathering.

But he welcomed “a lot of new faces” joining the tradition for their first time.

Marvelling the procession, he added: “You can travel the world, and see nothing more special.”

Highland Dancers. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘It’s been sorely missed’

For Catherine Begg, today’s event was a much-anticipated return to the games she has always held close to her heart.

The 67-year-old, who has never missed a Lonach Gathering, was “over the moon” to join old friends and immerse herself in the pageantry.

“I’ve been waiting for this for months”, she said.

“Lonach is all about long-standing traditions, friendliness and strong community spirit – and it’s been sorely missed in the last few years.

“It was odd not to have them on. And when I saw the Highlanders march again across the arena, it was a very emotional moment.”

Her daughter-in-law Susan Fleming, 42, who is o

The crowds enjoy the highland games

riginally from the Borders, added she has “never seen anything like it”.

Jamie McKelvie, who has never been to Highland games before, was “moved” by the overwhelming display.

The 63-year-old, from Cheltenham, said: “I don’t know what it is, but I was really moved by the sound of the pipes – that’s the thing that really touched my heart.

“And the setting is absolutely amazing. The colours of the surrounding hills, the music, the people – everything has been brilliant.

“The Lonach Gathering really brings a sense of pride for the people in the area – something you can’t see everywhere. It’s the sense of tradition and unity.”

The crowds cheer!

An extravaganza of Scottish culture and long-standing tradition

Mr McKelvie was one of nearly 10,000 to gather in the shadow of Cairngorms in Strathdon for the historic games.

Dozens of heavy athletes went head to head in an intense competition of strength and resilience after months of gruelling preparation.

Crowds stood in fascination as cabers and hammers were hurled through the air – with loud cheers erupting as they thumped into the ground.

This was one of the highlights for 24-year-old Berit Buth, from Germany, who was visiting friends in the north-east.

She said: “I really wanted to come to the games as it’s my first time in Scotland. And it’s been amazing. You really feel the spirit of the local community and Scottish culture here.”

The Pipe Band team in the Tug O’War. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, 85 people put their skills to a test in the traditional hill race, an event comedy legend Robin Williams has previously taken part in.

Other took the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day out with their families – with stalls offering a wide range of local produce, tasty treats and arts and crafts.

Findlay Cameron, 29, who travelled from Pitlochry, said this was the best way to enjoy a sunny Saturday.

He said: “It was fantastic to see the games back in action after so long. The last few years have been hard so it’s brilliant to have an event like this one to revive the community spirit and bring everybody together.

“But the highlight for us has definitely been the march of the Lonach Highlanders. It’s what makes this event so special and unique.”

Kyle Randalls competing in the heavy events. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

[[title]]

[[text]]
