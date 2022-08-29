Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a man reported missing from Aberdeen.

Jamie Douglas was last seen in the Berryden area at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Officers believe he may have since travelled to the Northumbria area.

The 42-year-old wears glasses and is described as being 6ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

He was wearing a blue waterproof jacket, a grey top, blue jeans and two-tone trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4251 of August 26.