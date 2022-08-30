Stonehaven secures Fairtrade status after three-year campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven has been awarded Fairtrade status after working for the accolade for the past three years.

The award was made by the Fairtrade Foundation, with the Stonehaven Fair Trade Group saying they are “delighted” with the achievement, having worked within the community to promote it.

The foundation certifies products from developing countries to be Fairtrade if there is a fair minimum price for the producers coupled with a premium to be used to help pay for facilities that are needed, such as clean water.

Community support for project

Stonehaven‘s group had the support of the local community council and business association in its bid for accreditation, while Aberdeenshire Council has also been supportive through its sustainability committee.

As well as this, Stonehaven Fair Trade Group has worked with local schools, particularly Dunnottar, and engaged with the community by running stalls at Stonehaven Farmers’ Market, as well as having an online public meeting.

The group said they are “pleased” with the support for Fairtrade given by local businesses.

‘Many producers in developing countries are treated unfairly’

Chairman of Stonehaven Fair Trade Group, Peter Bellarby said: “Many producers in developing countries are treated unfairly by trading companies. They often don’t get enough money for the bare essentials of life. Fairtrade seeks to change this for the better.”

The report that accompanied the Fairtrade Foundation award certificate said: “This is a very good application where you have considered many of the aspects of being a Fairtrade community.

“Additionally, we’d like to recognise the great job you have done throughout the past few years, which have been dominated for many of us by the pandemic, to maintain such momentum within your local community.”