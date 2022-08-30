Stonehaven secures Fairtrade status after three-year campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven secures Fairtrade status after three-year campaign

By Chris Cromar
August 30, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 4:44 pm
Stonehaven Fair Trade Group chair Peter Bellarby and group members with the award. Picture supplied by Stonehaven Fair Trade Group.
Stonehaven has been awarded Fairtrade status after working for the accolade for the past three years.

The award was made by the Fairtrade Foundation, with the Stonehaven Fair Trade Group saying they are “delighted” with the achievement, having worked within the community to promote it.

The foundation certifies products from developing countries to be Fairtrade if there is a fair minimum price for the producers coupled with a premium to be used to help pay for facilities that are needed, such as clean water.

Community support for project

Stonehaven‘s group had the support of the local community council and business association in its bid for accreditation, while Aberdeenshire Council has also been supportive through its sustainability committee.

Stonehaven’s Fairtrade status bid was backed by many local businesses. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

As well as this, Stonehaven Fair Trade Group has worked with local schools, particularly Dunnottar, and engaged with the community by running stalls at Stonehaven Farmers’ Market, as well as having an online public meeting.

The group said they are “pleased” with the support for Fairtrade given by local businesses.

‘Many producers in developing countries are treated unfairly’

Chairman of Stonehaven Fair Trade Group, Peter Bellarby said: “Many producers in developing countries are treated unfairly by trading companies. They often don’t get enough money for the bare essentials of life. Fairtrade seeks to change this for the better.”

The report that accompanied the Fairtrade Foundation award certificate said: “This is a very good application where you have considered many of the aspects of being a Fairtrade community.

“Additionally, we’d like to recognise the great job you have done throughout the past few years, which have been dominated for many of us by the pandemic, to maintain such momentum within your local community.”

