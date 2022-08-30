Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill has reopened following a temporary closure due to staff shortages.

The branch, based at Arnhall Business Park, was forced to close because of a spike in Covid cases and difficulties with recruitment.

The pharmacy welcomed back customers on Monday after four weeks of consolidation to the town’s other branch at Westhill Shopping Centre.

Earlier this month, The Press and Journal reported that customers were facing a two-hour wait to pick up prescriptions while there was only one pharmacy open.

Customers said doors were locked while staff went on their lunch break and prescriptions were lost amid the “huge backlog”.

This afternoon, there were no queues at either store and customers appeared to be able to pick up prescriptions quickly.

The newly reopened branch had a sign on display stating the wait for prescriptions will be around 20 minutes – significantly shorter than it was just a few weeks ago.

Resolving issues

Westhill Shopping Centre stepped in to provide chairs and water for customers waiting in the 25C heat, and set up a temporary queuing system outside the shop.

Even though the queue barriers took up three parent parking spaces, the centre said it was required for health and safety.

Centre staff also met with Lloyds Pharmacy senior management to put forward customers concerns.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian encouraged people to consider using other nearby pharmacies, including Kingswells, stating that the Westhill branch was failing to “deliver the terms of service” as a pharmacy.

The reopening of the Arnhall Business Park branch suggests the company has been able to resolve the issue of staff shortages.

Both pharmacies in the Aberdeenshire town currently have signs in their window advertising job vacancies.

Lloyds Pharmacy has been contacted for comment.