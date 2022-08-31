Aberdeen councillors approve £1m poverty lifeline – but plea for extra kids winter clothing cash is outvoted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen councillors approve £1m poverty lifeline – but plea for extra kids winter clothing cash is outvoted

By Craig Munro
August 31, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:32 am
Some children may be forced to go without warm winter clothing. Supplied by Shutterstock
Some children may be forced to go without warm winter clothing. Supplied by Shutterstock

A million-pound cash lifeline will be shared among needy Aberdeen families – but councillors have been criticised for refusing to pledge extra cash for warm winter clothing.

The clothing scheme was proposed by Labour councillor Ross Grant, who said £50,000 could be taken from emergency reserves in the face of the crisis.

It came as an Aberdeen children’s charity told us “essential items” like jackets are becoming “beyond household budgets for thousands”.

But SNP and Liberal Democrat council leaders stuck to the original plan, saying the authority is working with a “finite” amount of money.

No fund for winter clothing grant

The proposal for a £50,000 fund for families needing help to buy winter clothes for children was just one of a number of points Labour suggested.

Mr Grant issued an emotive plea for his political opponents to put their differences aside.

He said: “I’m asking the administration: if you don’t want to accept anything else we’re asking you for, please consider adding in the £50,000 for that one-off fund.

It’s not designed to trip you up, it’s not designed to make you look bad. It’s an idea that I genuinely hope you would consider.”

Councillor Ross Grant, who put forward the amendment that included the winter clothing grant proposal. Picture by Heather Fowlie

But administration figures in the Operational Deliveries Committee said the council’s emergency budget was just too tight to put towards the scheme.

Following the vote, Mr Grant said: “We know that we have limited budgets but there can be no doubt that we have enough money in the coffers to set this fund up.

“What could be more important than keeping our kids warm?”

Committee convener Miranda Radley responded: “I don’t think a winter clothing grant is a bad idea in itself…

“But there was a worry a lot of it could have been eaten up by administration costs and we were working with a finite amount of money.

It is certainly something that we will consider going forward though.”

Aberdeen winter clothing pressures

AberNecessities reported a 200% rise in demand for clothing in December last year.

There are fears it could face even more pressure in the coming months, following surveys that show many families with children at home plan not to turn their heating on at all this winter.

The charity’s founder Danielle Flecher-Herd said: “Increasingly, we are seeing more and more applications for winter clothing, jackets, cosy blankets and hot water bottles, as essential items such as these become beyond household budgets for thousands.

“Further support from the council for winter clothing would be hugely welcomed, and would enable us to further help our city’s most vulnerable at this critical time.”

Attending to applications at AberNecessities.

But she added: “The council’s ongoing support to local charities such as Cfine and Scarf offers our team a huge amount of reassurance, enabling us to signpost additional support to families most in need.”

Foodbank feud appears to be resolved

Meanwhile, a dispute that led a foodbank boss to lodge a formal complaint with council chief executive Angela Scott seems to have been settled.

Sophy Green, the chief executive of Instant Neighbour, had questioned why £430,000 would be given direct to Cfine rather than distributed between other organisations.

But council officer Derek McGowan said the charity was picked as the best option to ensure the cash is fairly shared out.

Committee vice convener Ian Yuill described Cfine as “uniquely placed”.

And Andy MacDonald, Aberdeen City Council’s deputy chief executive, said the local authority was now “looking forward to an ongoing partnership” with Instant Neighbour.

Here’s how the money will be divided after today’s vote:

  • Cfine will receive £430,000
  • £300,000 to the Scottish Welfare Fund
  • £100,000 to Scarf for the distribution of fuel vouchers
  • £100,000 to ABZ works to support 100 lone-parent families
  • A further £45,000 towards insulating 500 homes
  • And £25,000 will be spent establishing a Family Wellbeing Fund which would offer advice to households who were struggling to pay their bills.

You can watch the meeting here:

The future of Aberdeen

Tags

