Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Nothing to indicate’ UK will pull Aberdeen market funding – despite pedestrianisation warnings

By Alastair Gossip
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market - which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market - which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen should still get £20million to help build its new market, despite fears the cash could be snatched away when pedestrianisation plans were axed.

City council resources director Steve Whyte confirmed he has had “nothing to indicate” the levelling up grant promised will be cut or clawed back.

That is despite threats of a “conversation” between the UK Government and the local authority if a vehicle ban was not put in place permanently.

The background: Chancellor Sunak’s funding warning on scrapping Union Street pedestrianisation

Pedestrianisation of the central stretch of Union Street, from Market Street to Bridge Street, was part of the city’s bid for the cash.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said a vote not pedestrianise Union Street could shoot down hopes of £20m funding for a new Aberdeen market. Picture by Paul Faith/PA Wire.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said a vote not to pedestrianise Union Street could shoot down hopes of £20m funding for a new Aberdeen market. Picture by Paul Faith/PA Wire.

Before plans were scrapped in June, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak warned against deviating from that plan.

Speaking in Aberdeen, exclusively to The P&J, he predicted civil servants would chase up city chiefs to ensure the market funding “still delivers things we expect”.

Threats were ignored as new council leaders threw out Granite Mile bus ban plans

Previously describing worries of funding being withdrawn as “scare stories”, the SNP and Lib Dems newly in charge at the Town House promptly threw the plans out.

Instead, buses and service vehicles will be allowed continued access to the disputed stretch, at least for the next five years.

Since then, resources boss Mr Whyte has continued to have “regular” meetings with Whitehall officials.

And he’s heard nothing of money being pulled.

Pressed by concerned councillors looking to make sure the £50m market project can still proceed, he said he “did not envisage” the UK funding changing.

Market plans to improve first impressions of Aberdeen

The project is hoped to improve links between the Granite Mile and the bus and train stations in Guild Street.

A roads overhaul – described as a new welcome mat for the city – of surrounding streets has also been rubber-stamped.

A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market - which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market – which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council

On the Aberdeen market funding, Mr Whyte told councillors: “We have regular meetings with the civil servants in relation to the grant.

“That will be ongoing for the whole life of the project.

“And as each phase of the project is delivered and designed that will be shared with them to ensure we are in compliance with the outcomes which the project was submitted to achieve.

“At this stage, I don’t envisage any change to that funding.

“However, if the indications were the funding stream was to change for whatever reason over the course of the project then as officers it would be incumbent on us to assess that and report back with different options available to the council.”

The future of Aberdeen

