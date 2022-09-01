Bid for funding at Inverurie Station to address accessibility problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transport Scotland are applying for funding for Inverurie railway station to make improvements to platform accessibility.

The application for funding for the Aberdeenshire train station is being put forward by Transport Scotland and backed by local MP, Richard Thomson.

Unlike other platform bridges at Dyce and Kintore which have lifts installed, the one in Inverurie is just a footbridge.

As such, it makes it difficult for those who struggle to use stairs to access both platforms.

In order for improvements to be made to rail accessibility, Transport Scotland has to bid into a fund held by the UK Department for Transport. It also has to be backed by a letter from a local MP.

Jacqueline McDonald, rail accessibility manager at Transport Scotland, wrote to Richard Thomson seeking his support for the changes.

She said: “Accessibility issues at Inverurie have been considered and as such Transport Scotland seeks to nominate the station for consideration of funding.

“If successful the improvements would open up the opportunity to access rail services for those in your constituency who currently experience difficulty doing so as well as delivering benefits to the wider community.”

Help make rail services more available

Mr Thomson said the process to apply for improvements seemed “bizarre” but that he welcomed the bid.

He added: “I’m delighted Transport Scotland are seeking to take forward these works at Inverurie Station, which will make rail services more available to those with accessibility needs.

“With the continuing expansion of the town, making it easier for people to opt to move from car journeys to rail is important.

“While I’m very happy to give my support to the proposals, it does seem bizarre in this day and age of local control that not only is this aspect of the railways controlled by Westminster but an added bureaucratic hurdle is added by having to get the local MP to write a letter of support for the funding bid.

“Clearly, this is yet another area of public policy which would benefit from being devolved to the Scottish Parliament where I’m sure accessibility issues would be recognised and dealt with.”