Aberdeen charity ready to help against cost of living ‘tsunami’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has warned that the cost of living crisis will bring a “tsunami” but vowed it will never turn anyone away.

Somebody Cares Scotland kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations by officially opening its new headquarters in the Altens area of Aberdeen today.

The celebration included a visit from the United States by the charity’s international founder and president Doug Stinger.

Established in 2002, Somebody Cares Scotland exists to support those within the city facing challenging times, with the charity aiming to improve lives, alleviate poverty and provide second chances.

The organisation helps people with a range of different issues, including those trapped in addiction, victims of cuckooing, domestic violence and mounting debt.

Helping a variety of people

As well as this, they also help individuals with mental, physical and life-limiting illnesses, asylum seekers, ex-offenders, young mums and teenagers who have been thrown out of the family home.

The charity’s new offices include client showrooms, allowing people to furnish their home and get clothes for free, counselling suites and a pamper room.

Each Christmas, the charity works with local schools and charities to identify families and individuals in need of additional support to cope with the demands and pressures of the festive time.

‘We will always adapt to suit what we do’

Somebody Cares Scotland‘s chief operating officer, Alison Topley said that the organisation will never turn anyone away, despite saying that Christmas is going to be “really scary” this year due to the cost of living crisis.

She added: “The whole time I’ve been here, we’ve adapted to whatever happens, everything that gets thrown at us, whether it’s Covid, whether it’s lockdowns, whether it’s inflation, we will always adapt to suit what we do.

On the issue of more people not being able to afford food, she said it is concerning, but vowed that Somebody Cares will “make sure” that nobody goes without.

‘We’ve had to expand because the need keeps increasing’

Somebody Cares Scotland’s chief executive, Brian Taylor added: “We’re an organization who respond to need and year on year we’ve had to had to expand because the need keeps increasing.

“You can see the size we’ve had to expand to just to cope with the current situation, but with what is now happening and about to happen, we’re gearing up, it’s going to be a tsunami for us.”

Regarding an investigation into the “governance and management” of the organisation by charity regulator Oscr, Mr Taylor said that the investigation is complete and it was “helpful” to them, as they came out it with a “totally clean bill of health”.

Oscr has been contacted to comment.