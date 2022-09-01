Aberdeen charity ready to help against cost of living ‘tsunami’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen charity ready to help against cost of living ‘tsunami’

By Chris Cromar
September 1, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 8:09 am
The opening of charity Somebody Cares Scotland's new headquarters in the Altens area of Aberdeen, which will begin their 20th anniversary celebrations. Picture of Brian Taylor (Chief Executive), Jenny Taylor (founder Scotland) and Doug Stringer (founder International, America). Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The opening of charity Somebody Cares Scotland's new headquarters in the Altens area of Aberdeen, which will begin their 20th anniversary celebrations. Picture of Brian Taylor (Chief Executive), Jenny Taylor (founder Scotland) and Doug Stringer (founder International, America). Picture by Kenny Elrick.

An Aberdeen charity has warned that the cost of living crisis will bring a “tsunami” but vowed it will never turn anyone away.

Somebody Cares Scotland kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations by officially opening its new headquarters in the Altens area of Aberdeen today.

The celebration included a visit from the United States by the charity’s international founder and president Doug Stinger.

Established in 2002, Somebody Cares Scotland exists to support those within the city  facing challenging times, with the charity aiming to improve lives, alleviate poverty and provide second chances.

The organisation helps people with a range of different issues, including those trapped in addiction, victims of cuckooing, domestic violence and mounting debt.

Helping a variety of people

As well as this, they also help individuals with mental, physical and life-limiting illnesses, asylum seekers, ex-offenders, young mums and teenagers who have been thrown out of the family home.

The charity’s new offices include client showrooms,  allowing people to furnish their home and get clothes for free, counselling suites and a pamper room.

The charity’s furniture showroom is well stocked. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Each Christmas, the charity works with local schools and charities to identify families and individuals in need of additional support to cope with the demands and pressures of the festive time.

‘We will always adapt to suit what we do’

Somebody Cares Scotland‘s chief operating officer, Alison Topley said that the organisation will never turn anyone away, despite saying that Christmas is going to be “really scary” this year due to the cost of living crisis.

She added: “The whole time I’ve been here, we’ve adapted to whatever happens, everything that gets thrown at us, whether it’s Covid, whether it’s lockdowns, whether it’s inflation, we will always adapt to suit what we do.

Somebody Cares Scotland’s new headquarters is in the Altens area of Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

On the issue of more people not being able to afford food, she said it is concerning, but vowed that Somebody Cares will “make sure” that nobody goes without.

‘We’ve had to expand because the need keeps increasing’

Somebody Cares Scotland’s chief executive, Brian Taylor added: “We’re an organization who respond to need and year on year we’ve had to had to expand because the need keeps increasing.

“You can see the size we’ve had to expand to just to cope with the current situation, but with what is now happening and about to happen, we’re gearing up, it’s going to be a tsunami for us.”

Regarding an investigation into the “governance and management” of the organisation by charity regulator Oscr, Mr Taylor said that the investigation is complete and it was “helpful” to them, as they came out it with a “totally clean bill of health”.

Oscr has been contacted to comment.

