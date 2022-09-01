Aberdeen City Council agrees £3.3m deal to upgrade Clinterty Travellers’ site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to a £3.3 million deal to upgrade the Travelling Persons Site at Clinterty.

The plans involve demolish existing plots to build 21 new ones for Travellers.

The site is located nine miles north-west of Aberdeen near the A96 Inverness road.

In April, the council announced it will be providing £4.3 million in funding to upgrade the site.

The council had originally planned to refurbish the existing chalets and plots, however, after consultation agreed it would be better to demolish the plots and rebuild them.

The plots will also be made larger to take fire regulations into account.

What changes will be made?

The following works are to be carried out:

New amenity blocks and external storage buildings

Road and drainage works

Removal of overhead power lines and the use of underground lines

Remedial works to the existing site office and community centre building

Creation of a new road layout to tie into existing roads

Five companies bid to the council to carry out the work.

A notice published by Public Contracts Scotland shows it was awarded to MTM Construction, who previously built the Cove Rangers Football Club’s new facilities and all-weather football pitch.

It is estimated it will take eight to 12 months to complete.

Improved sites for travellers

Clinterty is the only council-run Travellers’ site in Aberdeen, it currently has a waiting list.

There are two sites in Aberdeenshire, one at Breenbanks in Banff, and another at Aikey Brae, near Ellon.

In 2015, an investigation found Aberdeen City Council had spent £1.5million dealing with illegal Traveller camps since 2004.

Earlier this summer, Aberdeen City Council launched legal action to remove a group of Travellers from St Fittick’s Park in Torry.