Strathpeffer cyclist inspires youngsters ahead of Tour of Britain debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strathpeffer cyclist inspires youngsters ahead of Tour of Britain debut

By Ellie Milne
September 2, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:53 pm
Cyclist Finn Crockett, from Strathpeffer, took part in a Q&A event at Inverurie Academy today. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cyclist Finn Crockett, from Strathpeffer, took part in a Q&A event at Inverurie Academy today. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

A Strathpeffer cyclist has been answering school pupils questions ahead of his Tour of Britain debut this weekend.

Finn Crockett took part in the Q&A event at Inverurie Academy on Friday afternoon to inspire north-east youngsters.

The 23-year-old spoke about his successful season so far and how his 2022 race bike assisted him in winning several large races – including taking home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games last month.

“Going into these schools is really important,” he said. “I remember when I was a kid having guest speakers come in to talk about their experiences, I found that more relatable than reading a textbook.

“I’m always keen to promote cycling and sport, and hopefully they can get a little bit of inspiration from what I’ve done.”

Finn Crockett of Team Ribble Weldtite with school captains Eilidh McIntosh and Annalie Davidson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Inspiring youngsters

Today’s event was part of the Cycle Aberdeenshire programme and was attended by senior pupils who are studying a science subject or physical education.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has organised a number of events in the lead up to the first stage of the competition which starts in Aberdeen.

The Q&A also focused on STEM subjects and how they tie in to the world of sport.

“Hopefully there’s something they can relate to,” Mr Crockett continued. “It’s not east being an athlete in the north-east of Scotland, there’s a lot of travelling and a lot of commitment involved, so I guess I’m just showing that it is possible.

The 23-year-old will make his Tour of Britain debut on Sunday. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“It was good, we touched on a lot of different areas, from balancing university and cycling, to talking about the event coming up on Sunday. I hope they enjoyed it.”

Team England cyclist Dan Bingham also joined the Q&A virtually to discuss his STEM work within professional cycling.

He has worked to advance the understanding of aerodynamics across both Olympic and World Tour levels.

Preparing for Tour of Britain

On Sunday, Mr Crockett and the rest of the Ribble Weldtite team will embark on the first stage of the Tour of Britain race.

The race will begin on Union Street, then cover Inverurie, Alford and Ballater before finishing at Glenshee Ski Centre in the Cairngorms.

“I really am excited,” he said. “This is the biggest race we get to do as a team, and it’s a really good opportunity for me to compare myself against some of the best guys in the world.

“It’s a nice underdog story, which is again really exciting. There’s a lot of opportunities throughout the whole week, so hoping to jump on those and get my name out there.

“It’s amazing to race in the north of Scotland, in the Cairngorms. One day I want to see it in Inverness though.”

Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. World landmarks completed more quickly than Union Terrace Gardens. Picture shows; World landmarks completed more quickly than Union Terrace Gardens. Aberdeen. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media Date; 31/08/2022
Which global landmarks were completed more quickly than Union Terrace Gardens?
0
Faris Hussein.
'Sozzled' chef exposed himself after getting drunk to mark Covid redundancy
The Flying Stag in The Fife Arms is just one of the many places to enjoy food and drink in Braemar.
Where to eat out in Braemar and why you need to put these 12…
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Childhood cancer awareness stars Picture shows; Stars at Seaton Park. Seaton Park, Aberdeen. Supplied by Milene Murray Date; Unknown
Aberdeen mum who lost seven-year-old son to cancer lights up city park to raise…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana's Grill in Inverurie live up to expectations? Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
From dirty dogs to breakfast baps: Does the food at Adriana's Grill in Inverurie…
0
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.
Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language
0
Stephen Rae.
Animal rights activist given prison warning after calling slaughterhouse staff murderers
Chloe Morrison.
Driver accused of killing nursery teacher had at least 66 seconds to spot lorry's…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1