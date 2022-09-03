Getabout on two wheels as Aberdeen cycling festival begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen city centre has been taken over by a celebration of biking as the Getabout cycling festival begins.

The event is running over the weekend to celebrate the Tour of Britain launching in the city on Sunday.

Taking part in Saturday’s festivities were a daring cycle stunt team, children’s entertainers, cycling clubs and charities.

The events were finished off with the Scottish Cycling National Championships, which were held in a city centre for the first time since 2016.

Many of Aberdeen’s roads were closed for the races and won’t open back up again 3pm on Sunday – after the Tour of Britain has finished.

Clan Cycle stunt team

One of the biggest attractions on Union Street was the Clan Cycle stunt team who were amazing crowds with their daring bike tricks.

One member of the three-man team, Ross McArthur said: “The crowd usually builds throughout the day, and we like to up the stakes with every performance.

“We always give out t-shirts to the loudest girls and boys – so the crowd was going wild.

“As far as tricks go, we do supermans, 360 degree turns and no-handers, but we usually leave the backflip until the end – it’s the crowds favourite.”

The real ‘normal’ bike

Also on Union Street was Graham Benson, from Cumberland, who was riding what he called a “normal” bike – the penny farthing.

He said: “All bicycles used to be like this and they were normal. It was only later the modern-day ‘safety’ bicycles took over.”

Penny farthings were named after the large wheel which represents the penny and the small wheel which represents the farthing.

Euan Duncan, 11, from Bridge of Don had a go at riding it but it was different from the BMX bike he rides at the local skate park.

He was recently given a unicycle for his birthday, but is still working on learning how to stay upright.

Racing around Union Street

Taking up a large section of the city centre were the racing cyclists who were following the same city centre route that the professionals will take for the Tour of Britain on Sunday.

Races were held for all age groups as they competed for prizes, special jerseys and race ranking points.

Among those taking part were riders from Deeside Thistle Club, Ten Inverurie, Grampaign Tigers and Edinburgh Road Club.

In the girl’s youth race, Melanie Rowe claimed first place, Niamh Waters, came second and Hope Thomson came third.

Melanie said: “It’s the closest race to home, so it feels quite important to do well.”

All the three 14-year-olds warned the Union Street circuit was not an easy course.

They said: “You have to really watch on the hairpin corner between Union Street and Market Street. You need to get your gears and pedals right because it’s quite tight.”

BeCycle Community Workshop

Also in attendance at the event was bike lending and repair shop BeCycle.

The community workshop had a stall on Belmont Street where they told people about their affordable bike rental rates.

Aiming to help those in need, they rent out bikes for as little as £4o for six months – even returning the money if bikes are brought back in good condition.

The group, which is run by volunteers, said they have already helped Ukrainian refugees and those feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

A senior member, Scott Goodall said: “We are located just opposite Kings College on the High Street. We are always looking for more volunteers.”

Talking about the event so far and what is to come, Nick Rennie, chief executive of Scottish Cycling said: “It’s brilliant to be back in Aberdeen. We hope the best in the world can really inspire the kids out here tomorrow and help build grassroots cycling in Scotland.

“The cycling community and the councils have been great but we really want people to get involved and join a club, or cycle to work. Cycling is something for everyone.”