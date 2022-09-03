Getabout on two wheels as Aberdeen cycling festival begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Getabout on two wheels as Aberdeen cycling festival begins

By Cameron Roy
September 3, 2022, 6:13 pm
One of the performers impressing the Aberdeen crowd on Union Street. Supplied by David-Alan Photography.
One of the performers impressing the Aberdeen crowd on Union Street. Supplied by David-Alan Photography.

Aberdeen city centre has been taken over by a celebration of biking as the Getabout cycling festival begins.

The event is running over the weekend to celebrate the Tour of Britain launching in the city on Sunday.

Taking part in Saturday’s festivities were a daring cycle stunt team, children’s entertainers, cycling clubs and charities.

The events were finished off with the Scottish Cycling National Championships, which were held in a city centre for the first time since 2016.

Many of Aberdeen’s roads were closed for the races and won’t open back up again 3pm on Sunday – after the Tour of Britain has finished.

Clan Cycle stunt team

One of the biggest attractions on Union Street was the Clan Cycle stunt team who were amazing crowds with their daring bike tricks.

One member of the three-man team, Ross McArthur said: “The crowd usually builds throughout the day, and we like to up the stakes with every performance.

“We always give out t-shirts to the loudest girls and boys – so the crowd was going wild.

“As far as tricks go, we do supermans, 360 degree turns and no-handers, but we usually leave the backflip until the end – it’s the crowds favourite.”

The three-man team of Ross McArthur, Joe Urquart and Danny Stewart. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

The real ‘normal’ bike

Also on Union Street was Graham Benson, from Cumberland, who was riding what he called a “normal” bike – the penny farthing.

He said: “All bicycles used to be like this and they were normal. It was only later the modern-day ‘safety’ bicycles took over.”

Penny farthings were named after the large wheel which represents the penny and the small wheel which represents the farthing.

Euan Duncan riding the penny farthing with help from Graham Benson. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

Euan Duncan, 11, from Bridge of Don had a go at riding it but it was different from the BMX bike he rides at the local skate park.

He was recently given a unicycle for his birthday, but is still working on learning how to stay upright.

Racing around Union Street

Taking up a large section of the city centre were the racing cyclists who were following the same city centre route that the professionals will take for the Tour of Britain on Sunday.

Races were held for all age groups as they competed for prizes, special jerseys and race ranking points.

Among those taking part were riders from Deeside Thistle Club, Ten Inverurie, Grampaign Tigers and Edinburgh Road Club.

In the girl’s youth race, Melanie Rowe claimed first place, Niamh Waters, came second and Hope Thomson came third.

Melanie said: “It’s the closest race to home, so it feels quite important to do well.”

First place, Melanie Rowe. Second place, Niamh Waters. Third place, Hope Thomson. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

All the three 14-year-olds warned the Union Street circuit was not an easy course.

They said: “You have to really watch on the hairpin corner between Union Street and Market Street. You need to get your gears and pedals right because it’s quite tight.”

BeCycle Community Workshop

Also in attendance at the event was bike lending and repair shop BeCycle.

The community workshop had a stall on Belmont Street where they told people about their affordable bike rental rates.

The BeCycle team: Jason Woods, Alistair Kevan, Scott Goodall and Mark Higgins. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

Aiming to help those in need, they rent out bikes for as little as £4o for six months – even returning the money if bikes are brought back in good condition.

The group, which is run by volunteers, said they have already helped Ukrainian refugees and those feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

A senior member, Scott Goodall said: “We are located just opposite Kings College on the High Street. We are always looking for more volunteers.”

Lana Maghami, 3, enjoying the trampoline. Supplied by Cameron Roy.

Talking about the event so far and what is to come, Nick Rennie, chief executive of Scottish Cycling said: “It’s brilliant to be back in Aberdeen. We hope the best in the world can really inspire the kids out here tomorrow and help build grassroots cycling in Scotland.

“The cycling community and the councils have been great but we really want people to get involved and join a club, or cycle to work. Cycling is something for everyone.”

