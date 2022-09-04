Sink your teeth into the first Festival of Darkness celebrating the north-east’s links to Dracula

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east residents might want to have their garlic at the ready as the first Festival of Darkness heads for the region.

Festival of Darkness is a new film festival celebrating Dracula and his creator Bram Stoker’s links to the north-east.

Between October 23 and 30, new and classic vampire movies will be screened in a number of gothic locations, some of which have never been used as film houses before.

Visitors to the festival will also be encouraged to visit the iconic Slains Castle – which influenced Dracula’s fictional castle.

Festival of Darkness is curated by North East Arts Touring (Neat), which promotes professional theatre performances and film screenings in community venues across the north-east.

Dracula and the north-east

Two film screenings will be held in the old library and study hall of Blairs College in Cults. Tod Browning’s 1931 Dracula will be shown Cruden Bay Village Hall where Bram Stoker himself once gave a talk.

Marie Archer, community cinema coordinator at Neat, said: “Bram Stoker, the creator of the world’s most famous vampire, spent a few months each summer as a resident of the north-east Scottish village of Port Erroll at Cruden Bay, walking the cliffs and dreaming up his vampiric creation.

“The Kilmarnock Arms Hotel still has the visitors’ book containing the Stokers’ signatures, which helped trace their visits from 1892-1910.”

Making the festival affordable

It was important to organisers to make the festival affordable given the current cost of living crisis.

“As an arts charity, we are fully committed to providing affordable and accessible cultural experiences in rural communities,” said Emyr Bell, executive director of Neat.

“I’m delighted that Neat, through this festival, has the opportunity to celebrate one of the world’s most famous fictional characters. Doing so in such a way that makes it both accessible and affordable for audiences, especially during these difficult times.”

View the full Festival of Darkness programme here.