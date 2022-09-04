Man, 52, taken to hospital after crash closes Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 52, taken to hospital after crash closes Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road

By Lauren Robertson
September 4, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 10:48 am
police appeal

One man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the B9170 near Barra Castle.

The Aberdeenshire road was closed in both directions for about four hours between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum while emergency services attended the scene.

Police received reports of the crash at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Two fire engines were called to the crash around 10 minutes later to make the area safe,  both leaving the scene at around 4.15pm.

A spokeswoman from the service said the crash happened near Barra Castle.

Officers confirmed a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the B9170 near Oldmeldrum at around 3.35pm on Sunday, September 4.

“Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

“The road was closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened at around 7.50pm.”

Tags

Conversation

