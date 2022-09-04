Man, 52, taken to hospital after crash closes Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the B9170 near Barra Castle.

The Aberdeenshire road was closed in both directions for about four hours between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum while emergency services attended the scene.

Police received reports of the crash at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Two fire engines were called to the crash around 10 minutes later to make the area safe, both leaving the scene at around 4.15pm.

A spokeswoman from the service said the crash happened near Barra Castle.

Officers confirmed a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the B9170 near Oldmeldrum at around 3.35pm on Sunday, September 4.

“Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

“The road was closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened at around 7.50pm.”