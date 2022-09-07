More heavy rain forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as Met Office issues another weather warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More heavy rain is to come across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands with a yellow weather warning in place.

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain, which will be in effect from 4am until 10am tomorrow.

This will be the third day in a row that a weather warning has been in place in the north-east.

It covers Aberdeen, as well as large areas of Aberdeenshire, including Inverurie, Ballater and Stonehaven.

The warning is in place in Laurencekirk and as far south as Edinbrugh.

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of the Highlands, notably Aviemore, and along a section of the A95 Keith road on Speyside.

Warning to residents

Residents have been warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and other disruption.

Flooding in homes and business is “likely”, while other buildings may experience interruption to their power supplies.

Motorists have been told that spray and flooding on roads will cause journey delays, and there will probably be further disruption to public transport services.

The weather may also have an impact on organised events in the north-east.

More disruption expected

Greyhope Bay has already announced that the first day of its Big Weekend event on Friday will be cancelled.

They have made the decision to only run the event on Saturday and Sunday due to the rain and wind forecast.

More heavy rain in Stonehaven has prompted further fears that the town could experience bad floods again.

Water gathering on Barclay Street yesterday was cleared by the afternoon but still had an impact on the business and residents.

This morning, the poor weather caused Network Rail to close the line between Montrose and Aberdeen.

There were also reports of flooding at Deeside Golf Club, the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and between the Clinterty and Craibstone roundabouts.