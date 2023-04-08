Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up-and-coming Aberdeenshire alt-rock band The Broken Creels are making waves with the release of their debut single.

The track called Friend or Foe, released on April 7, takes its inspiration from the 1990s indie rock scene, but its contemporary production gives a modern sound.

It touches on the times of turbulence, fear, and misinformation we live in, and when surrounded by division, the lines blur seamlessly between friend and foe.

Already proving to be a hit, it peaked atop the UK iTunes Rock Chart on the day of its release.

The quartet comprises Colin Clyne on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Lee Heinemann on bass, Daz Alexander on drums and Tom Ward on guitar/keys.

The band plan for major gigs over the next few months.

Describing themselves as a “collaborative catch pulled from the depths of the North Sea”, the band takes influences from Humble Pie, Bob Dylan and The Stone Roses.

Frontman Colin Clyne is an award-winning singer-songwriter with accolades such as two San Diego Music Awards and Blues & Roots International Song of The Year 2020.

The group have already caught the attention of other big names in music including DJ Jim Gellatly, the voice of new music in Scotland as well as 80s icon Kim Wilde who described the track as “very powerful”.

The track will be played to thousands on the group’s home turf at Pittodrie Stadium when the Dons take on Kilmarnock.

In addition, The Broken Creels will perform at HMV in Aberdeen on Saturday to promote their new single with plans to perform at the upcoming Belladrum festival in the summer.