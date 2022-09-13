IN FULL: The nominees for Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The shortlist for this year’s Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards (HITA) has been announced.

The return of the awards this year, after being called of due to Covid-19, saw a record number of entries from across the Highlands and islands.

Full shortlist of nominees

Best bar/pub

MacGregor’s Bars, Platform 1864, Scotch & Rye, Sligachan Hotel and Seumas’ Bar

Best B&B or guest house experience

The Skye Inn, Tigh na Mara Guesthouse, Torlinnhe Guest House

Best eatery experience

Coll Hotel, Kincraig Art Café Ltd, No 88 Ltd, The Pierhouse Hotel

Best hotel experience (under 20 rooms)

Coll Hotel, Foyers Lodge, Heathbank

Best hotel experience (over 20 rooms)

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Mackays Hotel, Ness Walk Hotel

Best outdoor or adventure experience

In Your Element, Islay Sea Adventures, Nevis Range

Best self-catering accommodation experience

Big Sky Lodges, Knoydart Hide, Lewis Longhouse

Best visitor attraction experience

Highland Wildlife Park, Loch Ness by Jacobite, Shetland Seabird Tours ‒ The Noss Boat

Food tourism award

Beinn an Tuirc Distillers Ltd, Garths Croft Bressay, Spirit & Spice

Highland ambassador

Winner announced on the evening

Highland rising star

Dougal Cameron – The Lunchbox Boys, Michael Bell – Loch Ness Cruises

Outstanding cultural event or festival

Fèis Ìle – The Islay Festival, Live at Five – MacGregor’s Bars, Night @ the BOOtanics – The Inverness Botanic Gardens

Climate champion

Inverness Botanic Gardens, The Glen Mhor Hotel, Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Tourism and hospitality hero

Fraser Duff – Highland Explorer Tours, Graham Rooney – Platform 1864, Rebecca Macdonald – Culloden Battlefield

Working together for tourism

Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, Visit Inverness Loch Ness, Wild Skies Shetland

The judging panel was delighted with the strong field of submissions, particularly after such a challenging two years for the sector.

HITA chairman Laurence Young said: “After two long years, it’s exciting to be able to bring the awards back.

‘Everyone can now look forward to a wonderful awards night’

“Everyone can now look forward to a wonderful awards night where we can celebrate the achievements of our sector and recognise the dedication, professionalism and excellence shown right across the Highlands and islands.”

The winners will be revealed at the awards night on Friday, November 4 at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Winners of 13 out of the 15 HITA categories will go forward to the national finals of VisitScotland’s Thistle Awards.