How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen – and what you shouldn’t take

By Lauren Robertson
September 9, 2022, 8:47 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 2:36 pm
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson

Mourners across the country will be wondering if they can go to Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen.

Her Majesty died in her Deeside residence on Thursday afternoon, with people flocking to the estate to lay flowers and cards.

The gates of Balmoral Estate are now packed with media organisations and police, but people can still go to pay their respects.

Aberdeenshire Council has set up a park and ride for those who wish to go to the gates as all road access to the estate has been closed off.

Busses will depart from Ballater and Braemar throughout the day on Friday, taking the public to a walkway, which will direct them to the gates of Balmoral.

Rules for visiting Balmoral

Members of the public visiting Balmoral will be able to go to the gates and lay flowers, but they will not be able to gather afterwards.

People are being asked to return straight back to Braemar or Ballater after paying their respects as there will not be space for the crowds expected to head to the estate.

Mourners laying flowers at the gates of Balmoral on the day the Queen died. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Only flowers can be laid at the gates, no candles, photographs or stuffed toys, and people are advised to dress for the wet weather as there will be no shelter.

A number of items are prohibited on park and ride services and at Balmoral, including bags larger than A5 size, any items that make a noise and banners or flags.

Items that should not be taken to Balmoral for tributes

  • Candles
  • Photographs
  • Stuffed toys
  • Large bags
  • Items that make a noise
  • Banners or flags

Park and Ride times

In Ballater, park and ride services will operate from Monaltrie Park from 10am until 7pm daily.

In Braemar, services will go to and from Braemar Castle, with council staff in the area to help direct people where needed.

Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has not been specified how long these services will last.

If you cannot make it to Balmoral, there are more places across the north and north-east you can go to pay your respects.

