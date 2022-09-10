Aberdeen incinerator on track to fire up this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen incinerator on track to fire up this winter

By Kieran Beattie
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
A view of the Aberdeen Incinerator, photographed in August 2022.
A view of the Aberdeen Incinerator, photographed in August 2022.

The controversial Aberdeen incinerator project is still on schedule to start burning rubbish this winter, despite the impact of Covid on construction.

The £150 million Ness Energy Project is currently being built in East Tullos.

Once it’s finished, it will process waste that can’t be recycled from the three council areas of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

It is planned to burn 150,000 tonnes of unrecyclable material every year, and produce heat and electricity in the process.

The facility is intended to reduce the volume of waste from each of the local authority areas going to landfill.

Artist’s Impressions of the upcoming NESS Energy from Waste plant, or incinerator, in East Tullos.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for harmful pollution coming from the plant, however, earlier this year the Scottish Environment Protection agency gave the scheme the green light to proceed subject to conditions.

The watchdog found “no potential for significant pollution”.

When will the Aberdeen incinerator be finished, and how has progress been so far?

Here’s how the incinerator looked like in February this year.

According to a report which will go before councillors next week, the “large majority of construction works are complete”, and “cold commissioning of the plant is underway”.

The remaining works required include installing the aluminium tile roof, electrical works and the installation of boiler components.

Work on external roads and landscaping are also still to be completed.

The under-construction incinerator in East Tullos. Photograph by Paul Glendell, 04/05/2022.

If all goes to plan, “current indications” are that “hot commissioning” will start this winter, and the facility will be “fully operational” next summer.

Hot commissioning is the process of actually firing up the incinerator to burn waste.

A diagram from Aberdeen City Council showing how the process will work once the Ness site is up and running.

Once this process starts at the site, the facility will be able to gradually ramp up the amount of waste being burned.

The date at which the contractor is obliged to start taking and managing the waste from the three councils is October 29 this year.

Issues reported during construction of Aberdeen incinerator

Another view of the under-construction incinerator, taken in August 2022.

Since February this year, there has been “minor construction workforce impact” due to a number of positive Covid tests in the teams of both the main contractor Acciona and its subcontractors.

The council report says the contractor has “reported adverse impacts on the overall delivery of the project”, and is seeking additional payments.

According to the council, the contractor said these problems have arisen as a result of:

  • Covid restrictions on staff movements/working arrangements
  • Impacts on the supply chain, with delays in the delivery of materials to the site
  • Issues with recruitment of suitably-trained staff.

The contractor says these factors have played a part in hampering work.

The council report said: “The contractor is seeking additional payments as a result of his perceived impacts that this has had on his overall programme, in terms of both time and monies.”

The project has as a whole faced numerous delays since the council first made the business case for the incinerator in 2013.

