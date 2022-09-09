Exclusive: The route the Queen’s cortege will take when it leaves Balmoral and heads into Aberdeen By Alastair Gossip September 9, 2022, 8:29 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 8:54 pm 0 Preparations are already underway on the route from Balmoral Castle to Aberdeen, ahead of the Queen's coffin being transported to Edinburgh. Picture by DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II 'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects… 0 King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen 0 Solitude among crowds: Balmoral's rural charm adds to atmosphere on poignant day after Queen's… Queen's death triggers enormous police operation across Scotland Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change? 0 Couple's £400k dream to turn closed Aberdeen pub into Heston Blumenthal-style 'molecular cocktail' bar 0 Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit 'She was the life and soul of things': Church of Scotland moderator remembers final… More from Press and Journal Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour 0 'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over… Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation 0 'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects… 0