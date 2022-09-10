Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proclamation ceremonies announcing the accession of King Charles III to the throne are to be held across the nation.

He is due to be formally proclaimed king at a special ceremony at St James’ Palace this Saturday morning.

This will be read out from a balcony above the Friary Court at the palace.

After this, further proclamations will take place all across the UK this weekend at various times.

Read on to find out where and when proclamation ceremonies will take place in your area.

We will be updating this article with further information as we get it.

Where will the proclamations take place in the north and north-east?

Moray

The proclamation of the new monarch will take place on the Plainstones outside St Giles on Elgin High Street on Sunday, September 11, at 12.45pm.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, will introduce the sheriff, Olga Pasportnikov, who will read the proclamation.

Following the declaration, the choir of St Giles Church will lead the singing of The National Anthem.

Orkney

A ceremony will be held outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall on Sunday, September 11, at 2pm.

Elaine Grieve, Orkney’s Lord Lieutenant, will pay tribute to the late Queen and the proclamation will be read by Council Convener Graham Bevan.

Highland

There will be a public proclamation in Inverness for all of Grampian, Highland and the Islands, as well as a series of local proclamations across the Highlands.

Derek Pyle, the Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highlands and Islands will read the proclamation outside Inverness Town House on Sunday, September 11 at 1pm.

The proclamation will then be read by civic heads or area chairpersons for Highland Council at 1.30pm at:

Dingwall Town Hall

Dornoch Cathedral Green

Fort William Parade

Kingussie at Gynack Gardens

Nairn Remembrance Garden

Somerled Square, Portree

Wick, Market Cross.

You can find a list of gardens of remembrance across the Highlands to pay tribute here.

Aberdeen

The full details of the Aberdeen proclamations are not yet known, however, it is understood they will be revealed later on the afternoon of Saturday September 10.

Aberdeenshire

The full details of any Aberdeenshire proclamations are also not yet known, however, it is understood any events will be taking place on Sunday, September 11.

Western Isles

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) Council said the proclamation will be read at 9am in the counicl chamber.

The public will be free to attend if they so wish.

Shetland

The Shetland proclamation will take place outside Lerwick Town Hall on Sunday, September 11 at 2pm.

It will be ready by Andrea Manson, convener of Shetland Islands Council, accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Shetland Bobby Hunter.

It will take place at the front steps of the town hall, and members of the public are invited to attend, gathering from around 1.45pm.

A book of condolence is available at Lerwick Town Hall for the public to sign.

Floral tributes can be laid at Jubilee Flower Park.

