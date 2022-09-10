Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?

By Lottie Hood
September 10, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 4:06 pm
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Proclamation ceremonies announcing the accession of King Charles III to the throne are to be held across the nation.

He is due to be formally proclaimed king at a special ceremony at St James’ Palace this Saturday morning.

This will be read out from a balcony above the Friary Court at the palace.

After this, further proclamations will take place all across the UK this weekend at various times.

Read on to find out where and when proclamation ceremonies will take place in your area.

We will be updating this article with further information as we get it.

Where will the proclamations take place in the north and north-east?

Moray

Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Chief Executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns and Parish Minister of St Giles Church in Elgin Deon Oelofse, September 9, 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges.

The proclamation of the new monarch will take place on the Plainstones outside St Giles on Elgin High Street on Sunday, September 11, at 12.45pm.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, will introduce the sheriff, Olga Pasportnikov, who will read the proclamation.

Following the declaration, the choir of St Giles Church will lead the singing of The National Anthem.

Orkney

St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall.

A ceremony will be held outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall on Sunday, September 11, at 2pm.

Elaine Grieve, Orkney’s Lord Lieutenant, will pay tribute to the late Queen and the proclamation will be read by Council Convener Graham Bevan.

Highland

The Inverness town house flag flying at half-mast.

There will be a public proclamation in Inverness for all of Grampian, Highland and the Islands, as well as a series of local proclamations across the Highlands.

Derek Pyle, the Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highlands and Islands will read the proclamation outside Inverness Town House on Sunday, September 11 at 1pm.

The proclamation will then be read by civic heads or area chairpersons for Highland Council at 1.30pm at:

  • Dingwall Town Hall
  • Dornoch Cathedral Green
  • Fort William Parade
  • Kingussie at Gynack Gardens
  • Nairn Remembrance Garden
  • Somerled Square, Portree
  • Wick, Market Cross.

You can find a list of gardens of remembrance across the Highlands to pay tribute here. 

Aberdeen

Marischal College, Aberdeen. Photo: Scott Baxter.

The full details of the Aberdeen proclamations are not yet known, however, it is understood they will be revealed later on the afternoon of Saturday September 10.

Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. Photo: Kath Flannery.

The full details of any Aberdeenshire proclamations are also not yet known, however, it is understood any events will be taking place on Sunday, September 11.

Western Isles

Stornoway.

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) Council said the proclamation will be read at 9am in the counicl chamber.

The public will be free to attend if they so wish.

Shetland

Lerwick Harbour
Lerwick.

The Shetland proclamation will take place outside Lerwick Town Hall on Sunday, September 11 at 2pm.

It will be ready by Andrea Manson, convener of Shetland Islands Council,  accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Shetland Bobby Hunter.

It will take place at the front steps of the town hall, and members of the public are invited to attend, gathering from around 1.45pm.

A book of condolence is available at Lerwick Town Hall for the public to sign.

Floral tributes can be laid at Jubilee Flower Park.

Read more:

