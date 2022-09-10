‘It feels strange she won’t be here every summer’: Balmoral mourners feel loss of Queen as flowers piled high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It feels strange she won’t be here every summer’: Balmoral mourners feel loss of Queen as flowers piled high

By Ellie Milne, Lauren Taylor, Ross Hempseed and Chris Cromar
September 10, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 6:18 pm
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral during the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral during the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bouquets of flowers and messages of condolence are now piled high outside the gates of Balmoral.

Thousands of mourners have made their journey to the Queen’s private home to pay personal tribute to her.

The poor weather over the past 48 hours has not deterred those who felt it was right to come out and pay their respects at the spot where Britain’s longest reigning monarch died.

Today, even more mourners have made the journey to her Deeside home with some there as early as 7am.

Due to the large number of people, Aberdeenshire Council has set up a bus shuttle service running from nearby Ballater and Braemar.

Members of the public have come from near and far to leave flowers, handwritten notes and drawings.

Many have shared their personal memories of the Queen and spoken about what she meant to them.

The mass of tributes have now spread along the railings at the estate, with some added below the windows of the shop.

Families arrive to lay floral tributes. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Saturday has also brought brighter skies to the north-east as groups of people are dropped off at the estate in stages.

Queues have formed across the bridge with people waiting for their moment to pay their respects at the gates.

In a nod to the Queen’s Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, one mourner has left a soft toy amongst the floral tributes.

Similarly, outside Holyroodhouse, a marmalade sandwich in a zipped plastic bag has been left alongside another Paddington.

A Paddington Bear themed tribute for the Queen left at Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

‘The Queen made you feel so at ease’

Dundee University chaplain Fiona Douglas Chaplin came to Balmoral to lay flowers in tribute to the Queen along with her husband Jeremy Crang and daughter Emily Crang.

She was fortunate enough to be invited to stay at Balmoral some years ago and recalled the Queen as a gracious host who always made people feel at ease in her presence.

Ms Douglas said: “It was a a great place and an honour to be invited to Balmoral, and something I will never forget.

“The Queen made you feel so at ease because of course you are very nervous but immediately she made you feel so welcome.

“What I though might have been a stressful weekend turned out to be incredible enjoyable with the Queen making you feel part of her family.”

‘A really significant event’

Tom and Monica de la Haye from Johnshaven visited the estate to pay their respects with children Rosa, Iris and Edith.

Tom said: “We just thought it was a really significant event that we wanted to be part of and we thought the girls would like to come up to Balmoral to pay our respects – it’s an incredible place.

Monica added: “They (children) got some sunflower seeds from Rainbows back in the summer so we grew those in garden and we brought those today, and we got some heather on the way up as well.”

Remembering the coronation

Anne Duncan, 79, from Aberdeen attended with Carol Sinclair and Aberdeen councillor Marie Boulton, saying:

“It’s hard to think we saw her on Tuesday shaking hands with Liz Truss and now she’s gone. I do remember the coronation and everything.

“I believe she’s going over the King George VI Bridge, my father was in charge of that job and he was introduced to the King and Queen at that time. I would like to go down to the bridge tomorrow to see her go over it, if I can get there I will.

“There will be a lot of people out tomorrow that’s for sure. It just feels strange she won’t be here every summer.”

A rock for the world

Spanish tourist Ursula Talg, who is on holiday in Scotland for four days with his family, paid his tributes at the estate.

The 47-year-old said: “We were in Skye when we heard she had passed away so we thought it was important for us to pay respect for a person who has dedicated all her life to a nation, even if it’s not our nation.

“It’s very nice scenery, a sad location but very nice scenery. When you think that one country has had one Queen for so long she’s not been a rock just for the country, but for the whole world.”

‘I brought sweat peas from my garden’

Anna Elliot, 50, from Urquhart in Moray travelled to the site to pay tribute, saying:

“We just came to pay our respects to Her Majesty and lay some flowers. We live in Moray so it was about an hour and a half away. It’s been lovely and I’m glad the sun came out for everybody, it’s lovely to be able to come here to pay our respects.

“I brought sweet peas from my garden because I know she loved sweet peas.”

‘Pay our final respects’

First Aboyne Scouts leader Bernie Cassie, 39, was at the estate to pay tributes.

Mr Cassie said: “We just came along today to pay our final respects to our Queen. We all promised our duty to her when we started scouts and now we’re making our final promise to her, and then we will make our promise to our new King.

“It was quite a poignant moment, the Queen’s a very special lady here in Royal Deeside and being patron of our Scouts a very respected lady as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
Flowers outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral to pay respects to the Queen - and what you…
0
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?
0
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
0
Locator of a quiet George Street during the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. 09/04/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
George Street 'in crisis situation' as Bon Accord administration latest blow to businesses
0

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral during the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0