Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute

By Kieran Beattie
September 10, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 2:46 pm
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.

A woman took on a two-hour journey from Fife to Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen with a handmade model corgi.

Kim Rennie, from Tayport, makes replica animals out of chicken wire and woven dogwood as a hobby — a pursuit she picked up to pass the time during a period of ill health.

She started working on her latest piece, a corgi, last week.

But she had no idea the significance it would come to have.

When she heard the Queen had died on Thursday, she knew she had to complete it and get to Balmoral that very night.

The sculpture, painted to look like one of Her Majesty’s own pets, is currently standing proudly among a sea of floral tributes at the Balmoral gates.

Kim’s corgi model can be seen to the left among all the floral tributes at Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr.

Kim’s late night journey to pay tribute to Her Majesty with corgi replica

Kim said despite the “dreadful” weather, when she heard the news of the death of the monarch she sprang into action.

She finished putting a few extra coats of paint on to her creation, popped it on the passenger seat, and drove two hours through the rain all the way from Tayport to Deeside.

“It was absolutely pouring it down,” she said.

“I don’t even know if the paint was dry, I had the fan heater all the way up, and kept turning it around to dry it.”

Her journey took her all the way through Blairgowrie and Glenshee.

Kim put a lead around the corgi’s neck, and tied him to a wall outside Balmoral alongside some yellow roses.

Queen was a ‘total inspiration’ to Kim

Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her pet corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974.

Kim said she found it “horrible” to hear of the Queen’s death.

Although she never had the opportunity to meet Her Majesty, the corgi-crafting Kim said she found her to be an inspirational woman.

She said she hopes her small tribute would have made the famously animal-loving monarch smile.

“She’s just a total inspiration, such a strong woman.

“It doesn’t matter what people threw at her, she just kept going.

“She was just an amazing, amazing woman.”

