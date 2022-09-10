Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman took on a two-hour journey from Fife to Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen with a handmade model corgi.

Kim Rennie, from Tayport, makes replica animals out of chicken wire and woven dogwood as a hobby — a pursuit she picked up to pass the time during a period of ill health.

She started working on her latest piece, a corgi, last week.

But she had no idea the significance it would come to have.

When she heard the Queen had died on Thursday, she knew she had to complete it and get to Balmoral that very night.

The sculpture, painted to look like one of Her Majesty’s own pets, is currently standing proudly among a sea of floral tributes at the Balmoral gates.

Kim’s late night journey to pay tribute to Her Majesty with corgi replica

Kim said despite the “dreadful” weather, when she heard the news of the death of the monarch she sprang into action.

She finished putting a few extra coats of paint on to her creation, popped it on the passenger seat, and drove two hours through the rain all the way from Tayport to Deeside.

“It was absolutely pouring it down,” she said.

“I don’t even know if the paint was dry, I had the fan heater all the way up, and kept turning it around to dry it.”

Some of the loving and moving tributes already laid down near the gates. pic.twitter.com/poNQg73buF — Lauren Taylor (@ltaylor_DCT) September 9, 2022

Her journey took her all the way through Blairgowrie and Glenshee.

Kim put a lead around the corgi’s neck, and tied him to a wall outside Balmoral alongside some yellow roses.

Queen was a ‘total inspiration’ to Kim

Kim said she found it “horrible” to hear of the Queen’s death.

Although she never had the opportunity to meet Her Majesty, the corgi-crafting Kim said she found her to be an inspirational woman.

She said she hopes her small tribute would have made the famously animal-loving monarch smile.

“She’s just a total inspiration, such a strong woman.

“It doesn’t matter what people threw at her, she just kept going.

“She was just an amazing, amazing woman.”

See also: