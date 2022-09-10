Former Braemar Gathering president remembers Queen as animated patron who supported tradition and heritage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former president of the Braemar Gathering has spoken fondly of the Queen’s love for the annual spectacle – remembering occasions she persevered at the event despite having soggy shoes.

Her Majesty was patron of the annual event for more than 70 years.

She, along with fellow members of the Royal Family, attended the Aberdeenshire event at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar almost religiously over the last seven decades.

The Queen herself attended the event personally more than 60 times during her 70 years on the throne.

Last weekend, the Queen was forced to miss the return of the popular Highland games amidst her ongoing mobility issues.

The newly proclaimed King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, attended on her behalf alongside the Princess Royal.

Celebrating her heritage

David Geddes, former president of Braemar Royal Highland Society, has spoken of the monarch’s love and devotion to the annual event.

He recalls a moment during his 11-year tenure as president when he shared a moment of humour with the monarch in the rain.

He said: “I think the Gathering was important to the Queen. She saw it as part of her tradition and heritage. She obviously enjoyed it on the day, she was quite animated when she was pointing out various things from the royal pavilion.

“The one occasion I remember meeting her, it was pouring rain and the ground was quite soggy. She said, ‘Oh, my shoes are sinking’ but she didn’t make a fuss about it.

“She still had a smile and stepped to the side. Nothing seemed to stress her or upset her.”

A lasting tribute to the Queen she never saw

Earlier this month, the Braemar Gathering was held for the first time since 2019 following a two-year break in proceedings following the Covid pandemic.

In June, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

In recognition of her 70 years on the throne, organisers of the games erected the Jubilee Arch at the entrance to the Braemar Gathering.

The arch was officially opened by both, the now King Charles, and Camilla during the Braemar Games on Saturday.

Mr Geddes said the Queen was “delighted” by their kind gesture.

He added: “She was patron for 70 years and always reliable and always interested in what we were doing. We would notify her if we were doing any major operations to the place.

“She was always interested and thanked us for keeping her updated. She had approved the plans for the Platinum Jubilee Arch and she was happy and delighted that it was happening and that we had thought of it.

“Sadly, she never got to see it but King Charles opened it a week ago today.”

‘She’s an example to us all’

Paying tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, Mr Geddes said was a shining light, not only for the people of Britain and the Commonwealth, but the entire world.

“To me she was very astute, a reliable person and a good person to be head of state,” he said.

“As has been reported many times, she dedicated her whole life in service of the country and she stood by that promise. 70 years as a reigning monarch is quite incredible.

“She certainly has been a huge asset to the country and to the Royal Family. I feel that she has held the Commonwealth together and healed a lot of wounds between countries and families. She’s an example to us all.”