Queen’s Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers

Richard Rooney By Richard Rooney
September 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 5:08 pm
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.

The thousands of people expected to turn out to witness the Queen’s coffin cortege on Sunday have been asked not to throw flowers.

The request from transport chiefs is one of a number of safety pleas as authorities gear up for what has been described as “an event of unprecedented scale”.

The Queen’s cortege is due to leave Balmoral Castle at 10am on a six-hour journey, following a route through Royal Deeside to Aberdeen, before turning south and passing through Angus, Dundee, Perth and into Fife before crossing the Forth ahead of its destination at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We understand that the public will want to show their respects to Her Majesty and we would urge them to do so safely.”

Key advice for public

  • For safety reasons, do not throw flowers on the road or towards the cortege.
  • Please do not leave your vehicle at the side of the road. Please only park in designated areas and follow the directions of stewards and police officers.
  • Do not stand in unsafe areas and keep off the carriageway at all times. There will be rolling road closures along the route.

  • Other roads are expected to be significantly affected as large numbers of people from across Scotland and beyond come to pay their respects.
  • Allow plenty of time to travel and park in the designated areas. Please try to share lifts with friends, family and neighbours wherever possible.
  • The speed limit on the Kingsway at Dundee will be reduced to 40mph for its whole length throughout the day in the interests of public safety.
  • The northbound carriageway of the Kingsway and A90 will be open throughout.
  • Other roads may be closed at short notice.

Traffic Scotland’s operator manager Stein Connelly said: “This is an event of unprecedented scale. Even the recent COP26 gathering in Glasgow cannot match the amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this operation.

“I am grateful to our partners for their efforts to date, however in order for the next few days to be successful we need the public to play their part by planning ahead, checking before they travel, and allowing extra time for journeys.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
'It feels strange she won't be here every summer': Balmoral mourners feel loss of…
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
How to visit Balmoral to pay respects to the Queen - and what you…
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
George Street 'in crisis situation' as Bon Accord administration latest blow to businesses
0

More from Press and Journal

A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
A sea of flowers has already been left at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday. Authorities are asking the public not to throw bouquets at the passing vehicles during the coffin cortege on Sunday.
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0