Queen’s cortege: All the road closures in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City councils have confirmed a wave of road closures for the Queen’s funeral cortege on Sunday.

The procession is due to leave Balmoral at about 10am and is expected to be in Aberdeen at about 11am.

Aberdeen City Council said the temporary measures are in the interest of public safety and to maintain access to and from the occasion, with thousands of people expected to attend.

The local authority also confirmed that any vehicular obstruction will be dealt with by them under its vehicle recovery scheme.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the main disruption in the region would be on the A93 from Ballater to Aberdeen with rolling closures from 10am to 11.30am.

How to get to procession on foot?

Pedestrians will have access to the event from the following points during the procession:

Holburn Street

Hardgate

Bloomfield Road

Gairn Terrace

Allenvale Road

Riverside Drive (west of Great Southern Road)

Great Southern Road (south of the River Dee)

West Tullos Road

Provost Watt Drive

Murray Terrace

Whinhill Road

Temporary restrictions to public access will be in place in the following locations tomorrow:

The whole of Duthie Park will be closed to the public from 6am until 3pm.

The pavement on the south carriageway of Great Southern Road between West Lodge Gatehouse and the King George VI Bridge.

Riverside Drive between Great Southern Road and Polmuir Road.

King George VI Bridge east side – no through route for pedestrians.

South Deeside Line (under the bridge of Great Southern Road) – no through route for pedestrians.

Where will vehicle restrictions be in place?

The following temporary waiting restrictions will be in place tomorrow at:

Allenvale Road – both sides including layby (Great Southern Road – Allenvale Gardens from 6am until 3pm).

A93 city boundary at Peterculter, eastwards along North Deeside Road, St John’s Terrace, Great Western Road, Holburn Street to Great Southern Road junction (Culter Bridge – Holburn roundabout) from 6am until 3pm.

Riverside Drive from its junction east of Riverside Terrace to its junction west of Polmuir Road from 6am until 3pm.

West Tullos Road both sides (Great Southern Road – Abbotswell Road) from 6am until 3pm.

Great Southern Road at its junction with West Tullos Road/Great Southern Road /Provost Watt Drive roundabout to the A90 city boundary from 6am until 3pm.

Road closures

The following road closures will also be in place:

Whinhill Road south of its junction with Fonthill Terrace between 00.01am to 3pm (residents of Whinhill Gardens and patients of Whinhill Medical Practice will only be permitted to enter during this period).

Great Southern Road at its junction with Holburn roundabout to its junction with West Tullos Road/Great Southern Road/Provost Watt Drive roundabout between 00.01am to 3pm.

Allenvale Road east of its junction with Allenvale Gardens from 00.01am until 3pm.

Riverside Drive from its junction east of Riverside Terrace to its junction west of Polmuir Road between 00.01am until 3pm.

Murray Terrace west of its junction with Bright Street between 00.01am until 3pm.

The following diversions will be in place from 00.01am until 3pm on Sunday:

Northbound

All traffic will be diverted off the A92 at the Charlestown flyover on to the A956 Wellington Road.

Southbound

All traffic will be diverted across the Bridge of Dee and then on to the A92 Stonehaven Road, with the width restriction on the Bridge of Dee being suspended to allow all traffic to cross.

In Aberdeenshire, some bridges over the A90 will be stewarded but numbers in these locations will be limited for safety.

There will be a range of road closure notices in place and rolling road closures along the A93 from 10am until around 11:30.

Other roads may be closed at short notice by police.