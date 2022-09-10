Queen’s cortege: All the road closures in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s cortege: All the road closures in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Chris Cromar
September 10, 2022, 8:13 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:33 pm
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City councils have confirmed a wave of road closures for the Queen’s funeral cortege on Sunday.

The procession is due to leave Balmoral at about 10am and is expected to be in Aberdeen at about 11am.

Aberdeen City Council said the temporary measures are in the interest of public safety and to maintain access to and from the occasion, with thousands of people expected to attend.

The local authority also confirmed that any vehicular obstruction will be dealt with by them under its vehicle recovery scheme.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the main disruption in the region would be on the A93 from Ballater to Aberdeen with rolling closures from 10am to 11.30am.

How to get to procession on foot?

Pedestrians will have access to the event from the following points during the procession:

  • Holburn Street
  • Hardgate
  • Bloomfield Road
  • Gairn Terrace
  • Allenvale Road

    Holburn Street will be an access point. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
  • Riverside Drive (west of Great Southern Road)
  • Great Southern Road (south of the River Dee)
  • West Tullos Road
  • Provost Watt Drive
  • Murray Terrace
  • Whinhill Road

Temporary restrictions to public access will be in place in the following locations tomorrow:

  • The whole of Duthie Park will be closed to the public from 6am until 3pm.
  • The pavement on the south carriageway of Great Southern Road between West Lodge Gatehouse and the King George VI Bridge.

    King George VI Bridge.
  • Riverside Drive between Great Southern Road and Polmuir Road.
  • King George VI Bridge east side – no through route for pedestrians.
  • South Deeside Line (under the bridge of Great Southern Road) – no through route for pedestrians.

Where will vehicle restrictions be in place?

The following temporary waiting restrictions will be in place tomorrow at:

  • Allenvale Road – both sides including layby (Great Southern Road – Allenvale Gardens from 6am until 3pm).
  • A93 city boundary at Peterculter, eastwards along North Deeside Road, St John’s Terrace, Great Western Road, Holburn Street to Great Southern Road junction (Culter Bridge – Holburn roundabout) from 6am until 3pm.

    Rob Roy Bridge in Peterculter.
  • Riverside Drive from its junction east of Riverside Terrace to its junction west of Polmuir Road from 6am until 3pm.
  • West Tullos Road both sides (Great Southern Road – Abbotswell Road) from 6am until 3pm.
  • Great Southern Road at its junction with West Tullos Road/Great Southern Road /Provost Watt Drive roundabout to the A90 city boundary from 6am until 3pm.

Road closures

The following road closures will also be in place:

  • Whinhill Road south of its junction with Fonthill Terrace between 00.01am to 3pm (residents of Whinhill Gardens and patients of Whinhill Medical Practice will only be permitted to enter during this period).
  • Great Southern Road at its junction with Holburn roundabout to its junction with West Tullos Road/Great Southern Road/Provost Watt Drive roundabout between 00.01am to 3pm.

    Great Southern Road. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
  • Allenvale Road east of its junction with Allenvale Gardens from 00.01am until 3pm.
  • Riverside Drive from its junction east of Riverside Terrace to its junction west of Polmuir Road between 00.01am until 3pm.
  • Murray Terrace west of its junction with Bright Street between 00.01am until 3pm.

The following diversions will be in place from 00.01am until 3pm on Sunday:

Northbound
All traffic will be diverted off the A92 at the Charlestown flyover on to the A956 Wellington Road.

Southbound
All traffic will be diverted across the Bridge of Dee and then on to the A92 Stonehaven Road, with the width restriction on the Bridge of Dee being suspended to allow all traffic to cross.

In Aberdeenshire, some bridges over the A90 will be stewarded but numbers in these locations will be limited for safety.

There will be a range of road closure notices in place and rolling road closures along the A93 from 10am until around 11:30.

Other roads may be closed at short notice by police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders
Sheriff Philip Mann (right) with Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron at the proclamation of King Charles III. The ceremony in the Castlegate took place within an hour of the Queen's cortege passing through the city. Picture by Jasperimage.
'God Save The King': The Aberdeen proclamation of King Charles III
0
People clapped as the cortege drove through Banchory. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cake, coffee and snacks passed around as crowds waited for Queen in Banchory
0
The Queen's Procession at Holburn Street / Great Western Junction. Picture by Kenny Elrick
GALLERY: Crowds line streets as Aberdeen bids an emotional farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
0
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin passes Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Queen's beloved Ballater mourns both a global icon and a much-loved neighbour
0
Queen Elizabeth II Peterculter
GALLERY: Peterculter mourns Queen Elizabeth II as her cortege passes through the town
0

More from Press and Journal

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
Post Thumbnail
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders