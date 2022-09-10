Moments of brightness in the Ballater sun as Deeside mourns favourite resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moments of brightness in the Ballater sun as Deeside mourns favourite resident

By Ross Hempseed
September 10, 2022, 9:29 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 9:29 pm
A cyclist carries flowers on his back on his way to Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The air was filled with a silence only felt when a nation experiences a major loss.

People have come from all over the country to the small village of Ballater to catch a bus up to Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II died at her Deeside home on Thursday and within hours people turned out to mourn her death.

While queues lined up to take the short bus journey up to the estate today, Pipe Major James Cooper played the bagpipes which filled the air with music.

It seemed to lighten the mood which was, at times, still but always with an air of respect showing how loved the Queen was.

Picnics in the sun

One young boy loved the piping and joined in the action with a jig trying to replicate Irish river dancing.

The good weather brought out people to the village centre where they sat at picnic tables and benches as they enjoyed a bite to eat.

People travel to Balmoral from Ballater to pay their respects and lay floral tributes for the Queen. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While the crowds waited to go to Balmoral there was hardly a sound other than children laughing as the played – a reminder to people that all is not lost.

Even though the country is in mourning, people dressed in summery outfits in coordination with the sunny weather.

Every so often the stillness through the village was interrupted as workmen started the lawnmower to tend to the grass outside Glenmuick Church.

Mourners browse shops after visiting Balmoral

Floral tributes to the Queen were laid out at a large stone commemorating the her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Once they came off the bus from Balmoral, most people wandered the village browsing the shops or joining the queue for ice cream.

Mourners lay flowers in Ballater in tribute to the Queen. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Many people brought their four-legged friend with them, although it’s hard to believe dogs knew what was happening.

The influx of people to the small community meant cars were left parked in several places as hundreds of people walked up and down the streets.

The mood reflected the mood of the nation as it come to terms with the loss of a constant figure who guided the country through seven decades.

