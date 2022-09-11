GALLERY: Ballater bids a tearful final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II By Chris Cromar and Wullie Marr September 11, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:07 am 0 The Queen's cortege passes through Ballater. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire King to arrive in Edinburgh as Queen's coffin moved to St Giles' Cathedral for… 0 Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities 0 Berryden roadworks force firms to flit, new Holburn Street pizza place and Fife Arms… 0 Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes 0 GALLERY: Adorable furry friends turn out to say final farewell to Her Majesty 0 Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty 0 Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen 0 Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets 1 Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory 0 'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen 0 More from Press and Journal King to arrive in Edinburgh as Queen's coffin moved to St Giles' Cathedral for… 0 What does the energy bill cap mean for you? Here's what you need to… Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities 0 Forres boss Steven MacDonald calls for five subs in Highland League Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie 0