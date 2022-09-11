Queen’s beloved Ballater mourns both a global icon and a much-loved neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s beloved Ballater mourns both a global icon and a much-loved neighbour

By Craig Munro
September 11, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:01 pm
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin passes Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The hearse carrying the Queen's coffin passes Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

On Friday, the residents of Ballater gathered at Glenmuick Church for the remembrance service of a much-loved local woman, who died two years ago at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The small Aberdeenshire village “turned out” for the event, said Reverend David Barr, the church’s minister.

“It’s a very tight-knitted community,” he added.

The following morning, they turned out again to mark the passing of another neighbour – though, on Saturday, their numbers were swelled by visitors from across Scotland, the UK and the world.

‘A beacon of light in the darkest times’

The late Queen’s cortege was an event unlike any other in the history of the village of fewer than 1,500 residents, and it may never experience another like it again.

Because while many in Ballater saw the monarch as a familiar face who could occasionally be spotted enjoying a cup of tea in a local cafe, it was hard to ignore the enormity of the figure who was being commemorated.

Was this the woman who appeared on our television screens at 3pm every Christmas Day? Whose name was given to the world’s most famous clock tower at the Houses of Parliament? Who shook the hand of Martin McGuinness in that staggering 2011 act of reconciliation?

As the hearse passed the crowd of hundreds that had gathered, I rubbed my thumb against the surface of a pound coin in my pocket.

Outside the kirk at the centre of the village, bouquets of flowers had been piled high around a granite rock commemorating the monarch’s diamond jubilee, including one with a message from Michigan and another with an Australian flag attached.

Postboxes were decorated in Ballater in memory of the Queen. Photo: Craig Munro/DC Thomson

“I am honoured to have lived under your reign,” read one note.

“You were a beacon of light and hope in the darkest of times,” read another.

International visitors mingle with locals

Visitors said they wanted to experience such a momentous event in a place that they knew meant a lot to the Queen, as one of the closest settlements to her home at Balmoral.

“We’d never been here before, although we’re just along the road,” said a woman named Dawn, who had come with her son Cole from Elgin.

Flowers piled high at a plaque dedicated to the Queen in Ballater. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s nice to come and see where she enjoyed.”

When the Mercedes-Benz hearse turned onto the village’s Bridge Street on Sunday, the crowds were hushed into a respectful silence.

Aberdeenshire councillors and other local officials lined the road outside the Glenmuick Church, and two standards were lowered as the vehicle slowed to a walking pace and passed by.

The crowd looked at the coffin, draped in its own royal standard, and thought of two different people.

A hardware shop window in Ballater displays photos in memory of the Queen. Photo by Craig Munro/DC Thomson

The global icon, a distant and inscrutable symbol of the United Kingdom who was famous for her ability to maintain a stiff upper lip and suppress any display of clear emotion in public.

And a much-loved local woman, who would take her dogs on walks through the nearby hills, and who died at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon.

GALLERY: Ballater bids a tearful final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

