Cake, coffee and snacks passed around as crowds waited for Queen in Banchory

Swathes of sunlight lit the stunning countryside as the Queen’s cortege passed through Banchory, Deeside’s largest town.

Framed by hazey blue skies, it was as if the north-east was softly preparing to bid its final farewell to a longtime visitor, popular resident, figurehead and also friend.

Banchory’s streets showed all the signs of Sunday morning sleepiness tinged in orange. Only the stewards huddled in high vis jackets in a frosty car park pointed to a day like no other.

As the streets warmed, residents from near and far began to trickle onto the main street taking up positions to pay respects to their Queen.

Dressed in their Sunday best

The morning quietness was soon chased away with each new resident taking up watch on both sides of the road as a buzz filled the air.

Collapsible chairs were erected, coffee, cake and snacks were being consumed and pooches seemed resigned to lying on the pavement – it was clear people were ready to wait a while.

Some people came dressed in their very best with kilts and rich tartans while others who served in the Army, or even in guides and scouts, wore their uniform with their many badges and medals on display.

The Union flag also made an appearance on t-shirts, sparkly hair clips, bright hats and even in full-sized form ready to be waved as the Queen passed by.

People gathering chatted to loved ones and those they just met, all bonding over their desire to witness this moment in history, the changing of an era. And to do it well for their Queen.

Around 11.30am, the droning of a helicopter soon dampened conversation as police escorts and officers began to make their way down the road.

After a subdued wait, those watching from their homes craned their heads and the crowds below leaned in as the first sight of a hearse was spotted.

Where murmurs and laughter had been so present seconds previously, silence descended.

Silence echoes final farewell to Queen

A flag was unrolled, and flowers were held closely as those watching bowed their heads in recognition and respect as the Queen passed by.

Loved ones turned to each other in comfort as people watched in sorrow and with glistening eyes.

Just a few minutes to pay their respects to a Queen who had given her life in service. A Queen who had shared a special connection and love for the home of those lining the street and who had been a figurative grandmother to many.

The quietness was broken by applause as people began to clap in thanks to their monarch as the cortege made its way out of the town.

Once the vehicles had passed through, people appeared to pause briefly to wipe away any tears and to gather themselves before moving from their long-standing positions.

Windows were closed and chairs once again packed as people gathered their belongings and loved ones returning the town to its usual bustling atmosphere.

Despite the outgoing traffic and filled cafes and restaurants, the High Street appeared quieter than before, as though still echoing the final farewell of hundreds to a much-loved Queen.