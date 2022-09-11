Queen’s cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty

By Lottie Hood
September 11, 2022, 7:40 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:41 pm
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Crowds flooded Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen today to pay their respects to the Queen with the historic scenes shared across social media.

Her Majesty left Balmoral at 10am, with the cortege later passing through Deeside and the Granite City on the way to its final Scottish destination in Edinburgh.

Passing through Ballater, Banchory, Peterculter and Aberdeen, people – and sometimes tractors and horses- lined the streets to pay their respects.

Many tried to capture the historic moment as the Queen passed through the north-east for the final time.

Here are some of your thoughts from the day.

Balmoral

People have been visiting Balmoral Castle since Thursday to lay tributes and flowers for the Queen.

A few people also brought their pets along to pay their respects.

Sarah from North Lanarkshire said on social media it had been an emotional few days.

She stated: “After being at Balmoral where the Queen and Royal Family were yesterday with my mum laying flowers and also being in Ballater, watching the Queen on this final journey going through there, a place she loved so much, we had a few tears. It’s so surreal.

“And to see her draped in Scottish Standard, it makes you feel quite proud.”

Ballater

The cortege then travelled to Ballater where a proclamation was read at Glenmuick Church. 

@kimberleyomeara

Paying my respects at The Queens last journey through Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #Ballater#Balmoralcastle

♬ original sound – Kimberley OMeara

As the vehicles passed through, the streets crammed with people became silent.

Gudrun van Steenbergen who was paying tribute in the Deeside village said the silence that fell over Ballater was “both beautiful and heart-breaking”.

Rachel Wolford, who travelled from Kinloss to pay tribute, said: “Leaving Moray we saw a beautiful rainbow. A very emotional and sad morning in beautiful Ballater. In the words of Paddington ‘Thank you ma’am for everything.'”

Banchory

Deeside’s biggest town did not disappoint as the High Street was crammed with crowds waiting for the cortege to pass through.

Catherine Smith watching from Banchory said it had been a strange experience.

Commenting on social media she said: “Well that was weird. The Queen’s funeral cortege passing through my childhood hometown of Banchory today.

“Used to see streets lined with people when I was a child as she passed through on her way to Balmoral. Was always an exciting thing. A very different experience today.”

Emma Breheny also said it was a “personally poignant moment” for her as she watched the Queen be driven through the town.

Tractors and horses

Onlookers were touched after seeing tractors lined up on the side of the road just outside of Banchory to pay their respects to the Queen as she passed.

Ruth Punyer from Aboyne said: “Absolute total respect. Amazing, beautiful. I’m lost for words.”

Duncan Macpherson, Highland councillor for Inverness South ward said: “Hats off to the Aberdeenshire farmers for this show of respect as the Queen’s funeral cortege passed from Balmoral to Aberdeen.

“These images are between Banchory and Aberdeen, an area of Scotland that she and her family loved so dearly. Well done to every farmer.”

Horses and riders with HorseBack UK reportedly caused a few tears when they also lined the road.

We are glad that we stood and gave silent thanks and said goodbye as Her Majesty the Queen left the valley for the final time.

Posted by HorseBack UK on Sunday, 11 September 2022

Many online thanked them for honouring the Queen in such a way and said it was a “lovely tribute”.

Aberdeen

As the cortege reached Aberdeen, the crowds were already two to three people deep as many craned to say their goodbyes.

When the Queen passed through many commented online, calling it a “truly historic day” and one that will never be forgotten.

Many said the gathered crowds reflected how well respected the Queen is while some even said the weather was giving her a good send off.

Josh Mennie, head of public affairs for Karen Adam MSP said online he gave a “wee nod as a mark of respect”. He added: “70 years and 214 days is a long time to dedicate in service.”

The crowds remained respectful as the Queen passed through the city to carry on the journey to Edinburgh.

