Queen’s cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty

Crowds flooded Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen today to pay their respects to the Queen with the historic scenes shared across social media.

Her Majesty left Balmoral at 10am, with the cortege later passing through Deeside and the Granite City on the way to its final Scottish destination in Edinburgh.

Passing through Ballater, Banchory, Peterculter and Aberdeen, people – and sometimes tractors and horses- lined the streets to pay their respects.

Many tried to capture the historic moment as the Queen passed through the north-east for the final time.

Here are some of your thoughts from the day.

Balmoral

People have been visiting Balmoral Castle since Thursday to lay tributes and flowers for the Queen.

A few people also brought their pets along to pay their respects.

Kasia Button and her two dogs, Tommy and Billy, made the trip from Banchory to Balmoral Castle where people have been tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QtWzQqFy2D — Niall McCracken (@Niall_journo) September 9, 2022

Sarah from North Lanarkshire said on social media it had been an emotional few days.

She stated: “After being at Balmoral where the Queen and Royal Family were yesterday with my mum laying flowers and also being in Ballater, watching the Queen on this final journey going through there, a place she loved so much, we had a few tears. It’s so surreal.

“And to see her draped in Scottish Standard, it makes you feel quite proud.”

The Queen has now started her final journey, and has left her beloved home at Balmoral for the last time. pic.twitter.com/ikLnhdh0g9 — Lauren Taylor (@ltaylor_DCT) September 11, 2022

Ballater

The cortege then travelled to Ballater where a proclamation was read at Glenmuick Church.

As the vehicles passed through, the streets crammed with people became silent.

Gudrun van Steenbergen who was paying tribute in the Deeside village said the silence that fell over Ballater was “both beautiful and heart-breaking”.

Rachel Wolford, who travelled from Kinloss to pay tribute, said: “Leaving Moray we saw a beautiful rainbow. A very emotional and sad morning in beautiful Ballater. In the words of Paddington ‘Thank you ma’am for everything.'”

The Queen’s cortège leaving the village of Ballater pic.twitter.com/38jUeBG1KZ — Libby Brooks (@libby_brooks) September 11, 2022

Banchory

Deeside’s biggest town did not disappoint as the High Street was crammed with crowds waiting for the cortege to pass through.

The scene in Banchory awaiting the Queen’s cortège pic.twitter.com/lQBOjqfNIU — Frank Langfitt (@langfittnpr) September 11, 2022

Catherine Smith watching from Banchory said it had been a strange experience.

Commenting on social media she said: “Well that was weird. The Queen’s funeral cortege passing through my childhood hometown of Banchory today.

“Used to see streets lined with people when I was a child as she passed through on her way to Balmoral. Was always an exciting thing. A very different experience today.”

Emma Breheny also said it was a “personally poignant moment” for her as she watched the Queen be driven through the town.

The Queen has started her final journey from Balmoral and starting her journey through Royal Deeside. A place very close to my heart. My parents live in Banchory where the cortege will be going through this morning 💗 pic.twitter.com/LpIuUTYm78 — If You See Kayren (@Kayren_B_) September 11, 2022

Tractors and horses

Onlookers were touched after seeing tractors lined up on the side of the road just outside of Banchory to pay their respects to the Queen as she passed.

Ruth Punyer from Aboyne said: “Absolute total respect. Amazing, beautiful. I’m lost for words.”

A beautiful & touching Guard of Honor by the farmers in Aberdeen for the Queen, who she had close ties with, as she makes her way to Edinburgh

Captured on @SkyNews @skynewsniall @KayBurley @MrMKimber @RadarRadar #QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/CAJLP0IaLy — MacKenzieSFX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MackenzieSFX) September 11, 2022

2 young lads playing the pipes as the Farmers lined up for the Queen at Crathes (near Aberdeen) this morning. Video from my cousin #RIPQueenElizabethII #Scotland #respect #pipers pic.twitter.com/ifa57wVcdp — 🍀 FishOnTheFly 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@AllFishOnTheFly) September 11, 2022

Duncan Macpherson, Highland councillor for Inverness South ward said: “Hats off to the Aberdeenshire farmers for this show of respect as the Queen’s funeral cortege passed from Balmoral to Aberdeen.

“These images are between Banchory and Aberdeen, an area of Scotland that she and her family loved so dearly. Well done to every farmer.”

Horses and riders with HorseBack UK reportedly caused a few tears when they also lined the road.

We are glad that we stood and gave silent thanks and said goodbye as Her Majesty the Queen left the valley for the final time. Posted by HorseBack UK on Sunday, 11 September 2022

Many online thanked them for honouring the Queen in such a way and said it was a “lovely tribute”.

Aberdeen

As the cortege reached Aberdeen, the crowds were already two to three people deep as many craned to say their goodbyes.

I always thought about what might happen when the Queen died, and always thought about visiting where she lay in state in London. Cannot believe she is passing through Aberdeen and a procession is happening 20 minutes from my house. What a turnout here at Holburn 👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/P4GnuoAaFQ — Joel Simpson (@joeldavidsimps) September 11, 2022

When the Queen passed through many commented online, calling it a “truly historic day” and one that will never be forgotten.

Many said the gathered crowds reflected how well respected the Queen is while some even said the weather was giving her a good send off.

Huge crowds turned out to see the Queen in Aberdeen. Streets are lined all through the city. It shows how hugely respected this lady is. She served her country for 70 years unwaveringly. Scotland was her heart, and it was emotional to see her draped in the rampant lion 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/xX1Em9yqdO — Jessica Mennie (@JessicaMennie) September 11, 2022

A true honour to be able to pay our respects as a family today to a wonderful lady as the Queen’s cortège passed through Aberdeen. Thank you for everything, ma’am. pic.twitter.com/gysUdOEzJo — Calum Lawrie (@CalumLawrieRGU) September 11, 2022

Josh Mennie, head of public affairs for Karen Adam MSP said online he gave a “wee nod as a mark of respect”. He added: “70 years and 214 days is a long time to dedicate in service.”

The crowds remained respectful as the Queen passed through the city to carry on the journey to Edinburgh.

#Aberdeen says a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Tremendous turnout of people paying their respects & saying goodbye to someone who loved the area. That her final days were in Aberdeenshire & that she worked to the end, is so fitting. Thank you Ma’am. pic.twitter.com/nsxelvRzXj — Martin Findlay (@martingfindlay) September 11, 2022