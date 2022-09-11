Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flowers have been placed under a Braemar arch that was dedicated to the Queen just days before her death.

Her Majesty was a passionate patron of the Braemar Gathering for more than 70 years.

The Queen attended the event almost every year over the last seven decades, along with other members of the Royal Family while staying in her Deeside home at Balmoral.

King Charles III officially opened the new Jubilee Arch just a week ago – one of his last official duties as the Duke of Rothesay before the death of his mother.

Underneath that archway, some floral tributes have been left by locals and the Braemar Gathering society, who would all look forward to the Queen’s yearly visits.

Visitors sign book of condolence in Braemar Gathering pavilion

In the pavilion, people can also sign physical books of condolences.

Alexandra Stewart was signing the book of condolence in Braemar where she lives after watching the cortege pass at Balmoral.

“My husband’s an elder in the Crathie Kirk and Braemar so we then went to the church after. We then laid a wreath.

“It was very sad, I’ve always been a royalist and I didn’t stop crying for two days after. I’ve been watching the TV and everything that’s been going on.”

Mrs Stewart, who was there with her husband Derick, explained her own connection to the Royal Family.

“I used to work at Balmoral as well, we were lucky enough to be invited to go and pay our respects to Her Majesty yesterday. It was quite an honour.

“My father was in the Scot’s Guards in London and that’s where he met my mother. My dad was a gamekeeper all his life and worked with the royals and his father before him too.”

A grey moody sky loomed over the village while it seemed quiet. The park and ride service to Balmoral is still running throughout the day for people to pay their respects and others seem to have travelled to other areas of Aberdeenshire to watch the cortege pass by.