Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lochnagar: Scotland’s Makar pens poem about Deeside Munro loved by Queen and royals

By Cameron Roy
September 12, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 1:33 pm
Lochnagar and Loch Muick. Photo by Lewis Murchie.
Lochnagar and Loch Muick. Photo by Lewis Murchie.

Scotland’s national poet has written a new poem inspired by the Lochnagar Munro near Balmoral Castle to mark the passing of the Queen.

The makar or national poet, Kathleen Jamie, said she felt “incumbent” on writing it due to the “extraordinary” national event.

The poem focuses on Lochnagar, the 3,789ft mountain that is located on the royal estate of Balmoral.

Lochnagar is a popular walk for royals dating from as far back as the days of Queen Victoria, who bought Balmoral in the 1850s.

Lochnagar favourite spot for King Charles

Many locals from Ballater have reported seeing the Queen and other royals while they are out walking on the mountainside.

It is also a popular spot for deer. Hunting deer has been a popular royal pastime at Balmoral for more than 150 years.

In 1980, the then Prince Charles wrote a children’s book called The Old Man of Lochnagar, which tells the story of an old man who lives in a cave under the mountain.

The Old Man of Lochnagar was written by Prince Charles. Picture by Colin Rennie.

It raised money for The Prince’s Trust charity.

The Royal Lochnagar Single Malt whisky is produced near the estate on the south side of the River Dee. Prince Charles visited the distillery in 2018.

Queen’s love of Lochnagar

Ms Jamie said she chose to write the poem on the landscape because both the Queen and she have a common love for it.

She said: “When I was thinking about how to make the poem, my imagination went to that part of the Scottish landscape that she loved so well.

“I chose to do this in an old-fashioned form to represent the virtues that many people found in the Queen, of constancy and tradition.”

A young stag on the slopes of Lochnagar. Photo by J M Pirie.

Read the full poem below

Lochnagar

The alder boughs hang heavy,

Red weighs the rowan-trees

That line the well-loved path which climbs

To Lochnagar from Dee

 

And knows at last the open hill,

Those ancient wind-honed heights

Where deer stand shy and sky-lined,

Then vanish from living sight,

 

Where grief is ice, and history

Is distant roiling skies,

Where weather chases weather

Across the lands she strived

 

To serve, and served supremely well,

Till the call came from afar:

Back to the country kept in her heart,

The Dee, and Lochnagar.

The role of Makar

Ms Jamie came into the role of Makar or national poet in 2021 when she was appointed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a three-year term.

Kathleen Jamie. Photo by Scottish Poetry Library.

The decision was based on a recommendation of an expert panel representing Scotland’s literary sector.

Their role involves promoting poetry nationally and producing work relating to significant national events.

Ms Jamie has so far completed three official works, read them here.

