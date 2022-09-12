Bus in two-vehicle crash near Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bus has been involved in a crash with a car near Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene at 11.45am and the fire service was called shortly after at 12.07pm.

The fire service sent a heavy rescue unit. One person was cut out of the car using cutting equipment.

They were not injured. A mobility scooter, which was in the rear of the car, was also seen at the scene. The bus was able to driven away from the accident.

The roads around the roundabout were blocked by the fire service while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

It connects Denburn Road and Woolmanhill and is near Skene Square and Gilcomston Steps.

The stop message was received at 12.26pm, and the road was reopened shortly after.

Last month, another two-car crash at Woolmanhill roundabout also caused delays.