Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bus in two-vehicle crash near Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen

By Cameron Roy
September 12, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 1:36 pm
Police and ambulance attend an incident at Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Photo: Kath Flannery.


A bus has been involved in a crash with a car near Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene at 11.45am and the fire service was called shortly after at 12.07pm.

The fire service sent a heavy rescue unit. One person was cut out of the car using cutting equipment.

The mobility scooter was in the car boot. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They were not injured. A mobility scooter, which was in the rear of the car, was also seen at the scene. The bus was able to driven away from the accident.

The roads around the roundabout were blocked by the fire service while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

It connects Denburn Road and Woolmanhill and is near Skene Square and Gilcomston Steps.

The stop message was received at 12.26pm, and the road was reopened shortly after.

Last month, another two-car crash at Woolmanhill roundabout also caused delays.

