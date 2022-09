[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A five-year-old child was hit by a vehicle earlier today in Aberdeen.

Police received reports of the incident at 3.35pm today on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen.

The girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a five-year-old girl on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen around 3.35pm on Monday, September 12.

“The girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”