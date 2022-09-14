Four men charged with drug offences as three addresses across Aberdeen are searched

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four men have been charged with drug offences after three addresses across Aberdeen were searched.

On Tuesday, officers raided addresses in Seaton, Tillydrone and Northfield.

Police seized cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis worth £23,000, and more than £15,000 in cash.

Mike Christiansen, Detective Constable of north-east CID said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs within our local communities.

“I would like to pay thanks for the continued support and assistance provided by the public.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their communities should contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.