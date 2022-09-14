Plans unveiled to convert former Stonehaven shop into homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The historic former Persian rug shop in Stonehaven could be transformed into two homes under new plans.

Paul Mulcair UK has come forward with proposals to bring the old John Briggs Furniture store at Bridgefield back to life.

The distinctive building sits next to the banks of the River Carron and is across from The Carron fish and chip shop.

Developers are hoping to convert the basement and part of the ground floor into a four-bedroom flat.

Meanwhile, a two-bedroom home would be created across the ground floor and the entire first floor.

A small extension would be built at the back of the building to provide a bigger bathroom on the upper floor.

The old workshop at the rear of the site would be demolished while a parking area and private garden would be formed for new residents.

Shop’s historic past

The C-listed building dates back to the mid to late 19th century but it was extended in the 1920s by Thomson Joiners.

It was initially built as a joiner’s workshop and the basement was used by Stonehaven Joinery Service.

Part of the former shop was even used as the office of the Stonehaven Provost during the 1890s.

The site is also located within the Stonehaven Conservation Area.

Persian rug shop was open for more than 20 years

The popular Stonehaven shop was owned by John Briggs and it was open for more than two decades.

Mr Briggs bought the building in 1995 but it closed its doors for the final time in April 2019.

He had objected to the council’s Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme.

The businessman said he would have difficulty insuring the building and customers while the new flood walls were built.

John has since relocated his shop to Inverbervie.

New homes to bring benefits to Stonehaven

Agents Albyn Architects say the conversion plan “ensures the longevity of the building”.

They argue the proposal “provides the town centre with much-needed new residential accommodation”.

And the agents also said the plan would allow residents to “stay in the heart of the community”.

You can view the planning application here.