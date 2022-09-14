Step out September in Aberdeen will help to combat social isolation ‘one step at a time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Step out September in Aberdeen will help to combat social isolation ‘one step at a time’

By Lottie Hood
September 14, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:08 pm
Step out September is back in Aberdeen for a second year. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.
Step out September is back in Aberdeen for a second year. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

A popular initiative designed to help combat social isolation and inspire people to get active has returned to Aberdeen.

Step out September encourages people of all ages and abilities from across the city to take part in local walks.

The walks are set to connect people and allow them to enjoy Aberdeen’s open spaces, while improving physical and mental health.

A range of easy social walks will take place from September 18 to September 26. The walks are easily accessible for wheelchair users, those using a walking aid or carers with buggies.

Participants are encouraged to bring a jacket and wear comfortable shoes.

Walks usually end with a ‘blether and cuppa’

The initiative is a partnership project between Sport Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP), RGU Sport, Aberdeen Sports Village and Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Andrinne Craig, Sport Aberdeen healthy communities manager, said it was well-received last year.

She added: “We have a full timetable of social walks designed to break down barriers and ensure everyone in Aberdeen, regardless of age or ability, can get active and connect with others.

“A memories walk, buggy walks and menopause walks are new to our 2022 timetable.

“Many people enjoyed walking outdoors during the pandemic, not only for exercise purposes but to connect with the outdoors and their local community.

“It is our hope that Step out September will help people connect with their local social walking group and act as a starting point for people to come along once and then take part regularly if they wish.”

The walks will take place in and around the city. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Operations manager at Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Emma Hunter, added: “Our long-standing health walks are delivered by our fully trained health and wellbeing team and are a great first step into gentle exercise for anyone.

“We vary our walk destinations and one of the highlights is stopping off for a cuppa and a blether with friendly like-minded people.

“It’s the perfect motivation to get out and explore the local area while getting the body moving and activating the mind. We can’t wait to see some new participants and as always, they will be welcomed with open arms.”

The full timetable of walks and further information on the Step out September can be found here.

