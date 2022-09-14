Step out September in Aberdeen will help to combat social isolation ‘one step at a time’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular initiative designed to help combat social isolation and inspire people to get active has returned to Aberdeen.

Step out September encourages people of all ages and abilities from across the city to take part in local walks.

The walks are set to connect people and allow them to enjoy Aberdeen’s open spaces, while improving physical and mental health.

A range of easy social walks will take place from September 18 to September 26. The walks are easily accessible for wheelchair users, those using a walking aid or carers with buggies.

Participants are encouraged to bring a jacket and wear comfortable shoes.

Walks usually end with a ‘blether and cuppa’

The initiative is a partnership project between Sport Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP), RGU Sport, Aberdeen Sports Village and Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Andrinne Craig, Sport Aberdeen healthy communities manager, said it was well-received last year.

She added: “We have a full timetable of social walks designed to break down barriers and ensure everyone in Aberdeen, regardless of age or ability, can get active and connect with others.

“A memories walk, buggy walks and menopause walks are new to our 2022 timetable.

“Many people enjoyed walking outdoors during the pandemic, not only for exercise purposes but to connect with the outdoors and their local community.

“It is our hope that Step out September will help people connect with their local social walking group and act as a starting point for people to come along once and then take part regularly if they wish.”

Operations manager at Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Emma Hunter, added: “Our long-standing health walks are delivered by our fully trained health and wellbeing team and are a great first step into gentle exercise for anyone.

“We vary our walk destinations and one of the highlights is stopping off for a cuppa and a blether with friendly like-minded people.

“It’s the perfect motivation to get out and explore the local area while getting the body moving and activating the mind. We can’t wait to see some new participants and as always, they will be welcomed with open arms.”

The full timetable of walks and further information on the Step out September can be found here.