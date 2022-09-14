NHS Grampian reassures patients ‘all planned care’ will go ahead on day of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian reassures patients ‘all planned care’ will go ahead on day of Queen’s funeral

By Lauren Taylor
September 14, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 5:46 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick

All planned care and surgeries will go ahead as scheduled on the day of the Queen’s funeral, says NHS Grampian.

King Charles III approved the day of his mother’s funeral as a bank holiday during his proclamation ceremony on Saturday.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey from 11am on Monday. Photo by The Royal Family/UPI/Shutterstock (13387782a).

NHS Grampian has reassured patients that “all planned care activity” will go ahead as scheduled on the bank holiday.

A spokeswoman for the health service explained plans around NHS Grampian’s role in terms of the public holiday for the National Day of Mourning have long been in existence.

The health service will treat the day as “any other public holiday”.

Meanwhile, health bosses in the Highlands and islands have warned of potential disruption to services on Monday. 

NHS Grampian offering ‘opportunity to reschedule’

Although procedures will still go ahead across Grampian, health bosses are urging the public to inform the NHS if they would like to reschedule any appointments.

They have also stressed that GP surgeries, as well as dental and optometry practices, may have different opening hours.

The spokeswoman said: “All planned care activity – including surgery – will be proceeding as scheduled.

“Where patients do wish to cancel a procedure, due to the bank holiday, we will reschedule this for them.

“Community pharmacies, dental and optometry practices may choose to observe the public holiday. GP Practices will be making decisions at a local level on whether to open or not.

“Given the importance of the winter vaccination programmes we will continue with these clinics whilst offering the opportunity to reschedule.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School Picture shows; Aberdeen Wine School . BioCafe, Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School
0
Post Thumbnail
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0
Dr Helen Lynch, creative director of WayWORD festival. Photo by Kami Thomson
Shuggie Bain, queer horror and diversity: Aberdeen's WayWORD festival is back
0
The Queen, Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III and Mrs Autumn Phillips receive flowers from local dancers Amelia Fraser, Kaitlin Frew, Eilidh Murdoch at the 2019 Braemar Gathering. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Ballater Highland dancing school teacher pays tribute to 'wonderful' Queen
0
Slains Castle could have been thrown a lifeline after Historic Enviornment Scotland raised concerns about the proposed Slug and Lettuce makeover.
Slains Castle revamp plans withdrawn after historians flag concerns... But will they rise from…
0
Sumptuous photos of giant cookies such as these from Cookie Cult in Aberdeen are driving high demand.
The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant…
0
Library file pic of Bothyballad singer Jimmy McBeath/MacBeath.
Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy
0
The former Persian carpet shop in Stonehaven could be converted into two homes. Supplied by Google Maps
Plans unveiled to convert former Stonehaven shop into homes
0
A 89-year-old man from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.
Man to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with cyber-crime
0
Step out September is back in Aberdeen for a second year. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.
Step out September in Aberdeen will help to combat social isolation 'one step at…
0

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Post Thumbnail
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Liam Bannerman has learned to walk with help from the charity. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.
WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle
0