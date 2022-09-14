NHS Grampian reassures patients ‘all planned care’ will go ahead on day of Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All planned care and surgeries will go ahead as scheduled on the day of the Queen’s funeral, says NHS Grampian.

King Charles III approved the day of his mother’s funeral as a bank holiday during his proclamation ceremony on Saturday.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

NHS Grampian has reassured patients that “all planned care activity” will go ahead as scheduled on the bank holiday.

A spokeswoman for the health service explained plans around NHS Grampian’s role in terms of the public holiday for the National Day of Mourning have long been in existence.

The health service will treat the day as “any other public holiday”.

Meanwhile, health bosses in the Highlands and islands have warned of potential disruption to services on Monday.

NHS Grampian offering ‘opportunity to reschedule’

Although procedures will still go ahead across Grampian, health bosses are urging the public to inform the NHS if they would like to reschedule any appointments.

They have also stressed that GP surgeries, as well as dental and optometry practices, may have different opening hours.

The spokeswoman said: “All planned care activity – including surgery – will be proceeding as scheduled.

“Where patients do wish to cancel a procedure, due to the bank holiday, we will reschedule this for them.

“Community pharmacies, dental and optometry practices may choose to observe the public holiday. GP Practices will be making decisions at a local level on whether to open or not.

“Given the importance of the winter vaccination programmes we will continue with these clinics whilst offering the opportunity to reschedule.”